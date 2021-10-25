Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News October 25, 2021

REDBLACKS relieve Marcel Desjardins of duties

Johany Jutras/CFL.ca

OTTAWA — Marcel Desjardins is no longer the general manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS, the team announced on Monday.

Desjardins also confirmed the news on his Twitter account stating that he is, “no longer with the REDBLACKS.”

Desjardins had been the Ottawa REDBLACKS general manager since 2013, ahead of their inaugural season in 2014. He helped the team make three Grey Cup appearances in four years (2015, 2016, 2018) and won the championship in 2016.

”Marcel was the first employee hired by the REDBLACKS back in 2013” said Mark Goudie, President & CEO, Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG). “He has put everything that he has into our organization. His many accomplishments include bringing Ottawa its first Grey Cup win in 40 years. I respect Marcel very much and thank him for his unwavering commitment to the REDBLACKS, RNation and our community.”

RELATED
» Ticats’ offence returns to form against REDBLACKS
» Hamilton downs Ottawa for fifth win of season

Assistant General Manager Jeremy Snyder, who has been with the organization since 2013, will assume the Interim General Manager role for the remainder of this season. In addition, Jean-Marc Edmé, who has been with the organization since 2016, will assume the Interim Assistant General Manager role. The REDBLACKS will initiate a search for a permanent General Manager.

Before joining Ottawa, Desjardins spent 10 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes as assistant GM under Jim Popp and was a member of Grey Cup winning teams in 2002, 2009 and 2010. He also served as GM of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during 2006-2007.

Ottawa currently holds the worst record in the league this season at 2-9. The team hosts the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!