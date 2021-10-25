REDBLACKS relieve Marcel Desjardins of duties

OTTAWA — Marcel Desjardins is no longer the general manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS, the team announced on Monday.

Desjardins also confirmed the news on his Twitter account stating that he is, “no longer with the REDBLACKS.”

No longer with REDBLACKS!

Happy to be able to spend real time with my wife…nothing better in life! — MARCEL DESJARDINS (@REDBLACKSGM) October 25, 2021

Desjardins had been the Ottawa REDBLACKS general manager since 2013, ahead of their inaugural season in 2014. He helped the team make three Grey Cup appearances in four years (2015, 2016, 2018) and won the championship in 2016.

”Marcel was the first employee hired by the REDBLACKS back in 2013” said Mark Goudie, President & CEO, Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG). “He has put everything that he has into our organization. His many accomplishments include bringing Ottawa its first Grey Cup win in 40 years. I respect Marcel very much and thank him for his unwavering commitment to the REDBLACKS, RNation and our community.”

RELATED

» Ticats’ offence returns to form against REDBLACKS

» Hamilton downs Ottawa for fifth win of season

Assistant General Manager Jeremy Snyder, who has been with the organization since 2013, will assume the Interim General Manager role for the remainder of this season. In addition, Jean-Marc Edmé, who has been with the organization since 2016, will assume the Interim Assistant General Manager role. The REDBLACKS will initiate a search for a permanent General Manager.

Before joining Ottawa, Desjardins spent 10 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes as assistant GM under Jim Popp and was a member of Grey Cup winning teams in 2002, 2009 and 2010. He also served as GM of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during 2006-2007.

Ottawa currently holds the worst record in the league this season at 2-9. The team hosts the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.