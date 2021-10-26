Follow CFL

Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Injury Reports October 26, 2021

Argos, Lions Injury Reports: Lemar Durant misses Tuesday practice

BCLions.com

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday at BMO Field.

For the Argonauts, defensive back Arjen Colquhoun (ankle), linebacker Alexandre Chevrier (hip), defensive lineman Fabion Foote (knee), offensive lineman Dylan Giffen (hip), fullback Patrick Lavoie (hamstring), defensive lineman Eli Mencer (hamstring), defensive lineman Shane Ray (hamstring) and offensive lineman Shane Richards (ankle) did not participate on Tuesday.

In BC, receivers Jevon Cottoy (calf) and Lemar Durant (ribs) and quarterback Nathan Rourke (right shoulder) did not participate.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Matthew Boateng DB Ankle Full
Alexandre Chevrier LB Hip DNP
Arjen Colquhoun DB Ankle DNP
Kony Ealy DL Groin Limited
Fabion Foote DL Knee DNP
Dylan Giffen OL Hip DNP
Cameron Judge LB Ankle Limited
Patrick Lavoie FB Hamstring DNP
Cordarro Law DL Healthy Scratch Full
Eli Mencer DL Hamstring DNP
Jamal Peters DB Knee Limited
Shane Ray DL Hamstring DNP
Shane Richards OL Ankle DNP

 

BC Lions Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Jevon Cottoy WR Calf DNP
Lemar Durant WR Ribs DNP
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Groin Full
Jamie Harry DB Thumb DNP
Ben Hladik LB Elbow Limited
Austin Joyner DB Calf Full
T.J. Lee DB Hamstring DNP
Nathan Rourke QB Right Shoulder DNP

 

