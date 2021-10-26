Argos, Lions Injury Reports: Lemar Durant misses Tuesday practice

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday at BMO Field.

For the Argonauts, defensive back Arjen Colquhoun (ankle), linebacker Alexandre Chevrier (hip), defensive lineman Fabion Foote (knee), offensive lineman Dylan Giffen (hip), fullback Patrick Lavoie (hamstring), defensive lineman Eli Mencer (hamstring), defensive lineman Shane Ray (hamstring) and offensive lineman Shane Richards (ankle) did not participate on Tuesday.

In BC, receivers Jevon Cottoy (calf) and Lemar Durant (ribs) and quarterback Nathan Rourke (right shoulder) did not participate.