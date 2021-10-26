Follow CFL

Playoff Push October 26, 2021

Playoff Scenarios: Riders, Als, Argos eye playoff spots

Photo: Riderville.com

TORONTO — After the Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinched the West Division on Saturday night, a trio of teams are looking to solidify a playoff spot this weekend.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders, Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts all have an opportunity to punch their ticket to the post-season in Week 13.

Below are the 108th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 13:

WEST DIVISION

  • Saskatchewan WIN and a BC LOSS and an Edmonton LOSS = Saskatchewan clinches a playoff spot
  • Saskatchewan WIN and a Calgary LOSS and an Edmonton LOSS = Saskatchewan clinches a playoff spot

EAST DIVISION

  • Montreal WIN = Montreal clinches a playoff spot
  • Toronto WIN = Toronto clinches a playoff spot

PLAYOFF PICTURE

  • Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season in Week 11 and secured first place in the West Division in Week 12.

CROSSOVER RULE:

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.

WEEK 13 GAMES:

  • Friday, October 29, 7 p.m. ET – Calgary at Ottawa
  • Friday, October 29, 9:45 p.m. ET – Hamilton at Edmonton
  • Saturday, October 30, 4 p.m. ET – BC at Toronto
  • Saturday, October 30, 7 p.m. ET – Saskatchewan at Montreal
