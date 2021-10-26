Follow CFL

  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Injury Reports October 26, 2021

Riders, Als Injury Reports: Jon Ryan a non-participant on Tuesday

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night.

In Regina, defensive back Elie Bouka (hamstring), kicker Jon Ryan (ankle) and linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed (knee) did not participate on Tuesday.

The Alouettes were without a pair of offensive lineman in Philippe Gagnon (lower-leg) and David Brown (elbow). There were a few players limited in practice including linebacker Frederic Plesius (hip) and defensive back Wesley Sutton (foot).

Saskatchewan Roughriders Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Elie Bouka DB Hamstring DNP
A.J. Hendy DB Foot Limited
Jordan Herdman-Reed LB Knee DNP
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Groin Limited
Ricardo Louis WR Healthy Scratch Full
Garrett Marino DL Knee Full
Mitchell Picton WR Healthy Scratch Full
Mattland Riley OL Healthy Scratch Full
Jon Ryan K Ankle DNP

 

Montreal Alouettes Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Frederic Plesius LB Hip Limited
Tony Washington OL Knee Limited
Wesley Sutton DB Foot Limited
Dante Absher WR Concussion Limited
Cameron Lawson DL Healthy Scratch Full
Trevor Harris QB Healthy Scratch Full
Tyquwan Glass DB Healthy Scratch Full
Cameron Artis-Payne RB Healthy Scratch Full
Tre Watson LB Healthy Scratch Full
Philippe Gagnon OL Lower-Leg DNP
Samuel Thomassin OL Coming off 6-game Full
David Brown OL Elbow DNP

