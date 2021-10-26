Riders, Als Injury Reports: Jon Ryan a non-participant on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night.

In Regina, defensive back Elie Bouka (hamstring), kicker Jon Ryan (ankle) and linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed (knee) did not participate on Tuesday.

The Alouettes were without a pair of offensive lineman in Philippe Gagnon (lower-leg) and David Brown (elbow). There were a few players limited in practice including linebacker Frederic Plesius (hip) and defensive back Wesley Sutton (foot).