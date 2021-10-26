Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 26, 2021

Stamps, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Pruneau sits out on Tuesday

Freestyle Photography

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Friday night.

In Calgary, receiver Luther Hakunavanhu (hamstring) was limited in Tuesday’s practice.

The REDBLACKS were without quite a few players on Tuesday including defensive back Antoine Pruneau (hand), running back Timothy Flanders (non-football related) and receiver DeVonte Dedmon (ankle/knee).

There were a handful of limited participants as well including defensive back Don Unamba (bicep), running back De’Lance Turner (hand/leg/knee) and defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (hip).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Elliot Graham FB Ankle Full
Luther Hakunavanhu WR Hamstring Limited
Malik Henry WR Head Full
Josh Huff WR Illness / Healthy Scratch Full
Nila Kasitati OL Healthy Scratch Full
Shawn Lemon DL Healthy Scratch Full
Michael O’Connor QB Healthy Scratch Full
Ronnie Pfefer K Healthy Scratch Full
Roc Thomas RB Illness Full

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Sherrod Baltimore DB Hip Limited
Juwann Bushell-Beatty OL Bicep DNP
Tyler Catalina OL Shoulder DNP
Brandin Dandridge DB Ankle Full
Devonte Dedmon WR Ankle / Knee DNP
Marco Dubois FB Ankle Limited
Randall Evans DB Neck Full
Timothy Flanders RB Non-Football related DNP
Brendan Gillanders RB Foot Limited
Justin Howell DB Ankle Full
Mark Korte OL Shoulder Full
Praise Martin-Oguike DL Ankle DNP
Dwayne Norman LB Concussion / Hamstring Full
Andrew Pickett OL Knee Full
Antoine Pruneau DB Hand DNP
De’Lance Turner RB Hand / Leg / Knee Limited
Don Unamba DB Bicep Limited
Tyron Vrede LB Ankle Limited
Avery Williams LB Ankle Full

 

