Stamps, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Pruneau sits out on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Friday night.

In Calgary, receiver Luther Hakunavanhu (hamstring) was limited in Tuesday’s practice.

The REDBLACKS were without quite a few players on Tuesday including defensive back Antoine Pruneau (hand), running back Timothy Flanders (non-football related) and receiver DeVonte Dedmon (ankle/knee).

There were a handful of limited participants as well including defensive back Don Unamba (bicep), running back De’Lance Turner (hand/leg/knee) and defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (hip).