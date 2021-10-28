CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 13

TORONTO — The road to the playoffs is on as there are just a few weeks left in regular season action.
Week 13 kicks off in Ottawa as the Calgary Stampeders take on the REDBLACKS on Friday night before the Hamilton Tiger-Cats travel west for a battle with the Edmonton Elks.
Then Saturday’s doubleheader starts in Toronto as the Argonauts host the BC Lions. Then to cap the week, the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders match up at Percival Molson Stadium.
» Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Calgary at Ottawa
» Friday, 9:45 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Edmonton
» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: BC at Toronto
» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at Montreal
PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
West Division
- Saskatchewan WIN and a BC LOSS and an Edmonton LOSS = Saskatchewan clinches a playoff spot
- Saskatchewan WIN and a Calgary LOSS and an Edmonton LOSS = Saskatchewan clinches a playoff spot
East Division
- Montreal WIN = Montreal clinches a playoff spot
- Toronto WIN = Toronto clinches a playoff spot
REMAINING SCHEDULES
BO KNOWS PASSING
- Bo Levi Mitchell (29,986) needs 14 passing yards to reach 30,000 in his career.
- Mitchell would become the 18th player to reach the 30,000 mark in CFL history. The only other active quarterback on the list is Michael Reilly (33,845).
- If Mitchell reaches 30,000 this week, he will match Michael Reilly as the fifth-fastest player to hit the milestone:
- Doug Flutie | 90 starts
- Kent Austin | 98 starts
- Danny McManus | 101 starts
- Ricky Ray | 105 starts
- Michael Reilly | 106 starts
THE CATCHIN’ CANUCK
- Toronto Argonauts drafted Kurleigh Gittens Jr. in the third round, 23rdoverall, in the 2019 CFL Draft from Laurier.
- This season, he has recorded 33 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has surpassed the 100+ yards mark in each of his past two games: 105 yards vs. Hamilton and 116 yards last week vs. Montreal.
- The last Canadian receiver to have 100+ receiving yards in consecutive games was Andy Fantuz in 2016; the last to manage the feat in three straight games was Ben Cahoon in 2004.
CHASING 1K
- Two players are on pace for 1,000-receiving yard seasons:
- Two players are on pace for 1,000-rushing yard seasons:
- William Stanback | 880 yards | On pace for 1,320
- With 120 yards this week, Stanback would reach 1,000 in nine games. Only one player has reached the milestone faster: Kory Sheets in 2013.
- James Wilder Jr. | 675 yards | On pace for 1,050
SACK ATTACK
- Montreal leads the league with 38 sacks in 10 games this season (3.8 per game); Saskatchewan sits second with 32 in 10.
- The last time Montreal led the league in sacks was in 2003 with 48 in 18 contests (2.67 per game)
- The Alouettes have seven players with three-or-more sacks:
QUICK SLANTS
- Four teams are tied for first with 13 forced turnovers; Hamilton, Montreal, Saskatchewan and Winnipeg.
- Winnipeg has given up only three passing touchdown all season. The next best team has 11.
- Simoni Lawrence (595) is 12 tackles away from being the Tiger-Cats’ all-time leader. The record is currently held by Rob Hitchcock (606).
- Lawrence (603) was the 20th player to reach 600+ defensive tackles in his career. With one more, he can tie his own coach, Orlondo Steinauer (604) for 18th overall.
- With two more receptions, Brandon Banks (404) will surpass Darren Flutie for fifth-place in Ticats history. Next are Archie Amerson at fourth (431) and Luke Tasker at third (455).
- Bo Levi Mitchell has 13 interceptions this season – the most he has thrown in a season was 14 in 2018.
- Zach Collaros leads the league with 26 completions of 20+ yards. Vernon Adams Jr. is the only other player with 20-or-more (22).
- William Stanback leads the league in 100+ yard rushing games (five) and 10+ yard rushes (25). The only other player with multiple 100+ yard rushing games is Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira (two).
- Last week, Rene Paredes reached 1,703 career points and now ranks 12th all-time. He needs four more field goal attempts to reach 500 for his career, and currently sits at 432-of-496 (87.1 per cent)
- The BC Lions are coming off their largest shutout in club history and their first in 51 years. They went 861 games between shutouts.
- Michael Reilly has 22 touchdowns in 11 career starts against Toronto, but he only owns a record of 5-6 against the Argos.
- The Argonauts enter Week 13 with a 4-0 record at BMO Field.
- Cody Fajardo enters Week 13 with a 2-0 record against Montreal as a starter. Matthew Shiltz will be looking to build on his first victory as a starter.
- After his two-sack performance last week, Jackson Jeffcoat has set a new career-high with nine on the season.
- On active rosters, BC and Ottawa each have one player with 100+ games of CFL experience; Winnipeg has ten.
- Two REDBLACKS are slated to play their 100th game this week: Brendan Gillanders and Cleyon Laing.