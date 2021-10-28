CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 13

TORONTO — The road to the playoffs is on as there are just a few weeks left in regular season action.

Week 13 kicks off in Ottawa as the Calgary Stampeders take on the REDBLACKS on Friday night before the Hamilton Tiger-Cats travel west for a battle with the Edmonton Elks.

Then Saturday’s doubleheader starts in Toronto as the Argonauts host the BC Lions. Then to cap the week, the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders match up at Percival Molson Stadium.

» Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Calgary at Ottawa

» Friday, 9:45 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Edmonton

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: BC at Toronto

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at Montreal

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

West Division

Saskatchewan WIN and a BC LOSS and an Edmonton LOSS = Saskatchewan clinches a playoff spot

Saskatchewan WIN and a Calgary LOSS and an Edmonton LOSS = Saskatchewan clinches a playoff spot

East Division

Montreal WIN = Montreal clinches a playoff spot

Toronto WIN = Toronto clinches a playoff spot

REMAINING SCHEDULES

BO KNOWS PASSING

Bo Levi Mitchell (29,986) needs 14 passing yards to reach 30,000 in his career.

Mitchell would become the 18 th player to reach the 30,000 mark in CFL history. The only other active quarterback on the list is Michael Reilly (33,845).

player to reach the 30,000 mark in CFL history. The only other active quarterback on the list is Michael Reilly (33,845). If Mitchell reaches 30,000 this week, he will match Michael Reilly as the fifth-fastest player to hit the milestone: Doug Flutie | 90 starts Kent Austin | 98 starts Danny McManus | 101 starts Ricky Ray | 105 starts Michael Reilly | 106 starts



THE CATCHIN’ CANUCK

Toronto Argonauts drafted Kurleigh Gittens Jr. in the third round, 23 rd overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft from Laurier.

overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft from Laurier. This season, he has recorded 33 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns.

He has surpassed the 100+ yards mark in each of his past two games: 105 yards vs. Hamilton and 116 yards last week vs. Montreal.

The last Canadian receiver to have 100+ receiving yards in consecutive games was Andy Fantuz in 2016; the last to manage the feat in three straight games was Ben Cahoon in 2004.

CHASING 1K

Two players are on pace for 1,000-receiving yard seasons: Eugene Lewis | 815 yards | On pace for 1,141 Kenny Lawler | 804 yards | On pace for 1,045



Two players are on pace for 1,000-rushing yard seasons: William Stanback | 880 yards | On pace for 1,320 With 120 yards this week, Stanback would reach 1,000 in nine games. Only one player has reached the milestone faster: Kory Sheets in 2013. James Wilder Jr. | 675 yards | On pace for 1,050



SACK ATTACK

Montreal leads the league with 38 sacks in 10 games this season (3.8 per game); Saskatchewan sits second with 32 in 10.

The last time Montreal led the league in sacks was in 2003 with 48 in 18 contests (2.67 per game)

The Alouettes have seven players with three-or-more sacks: 7 | David Ménard 5 | Chris Ackie 4 | Michael Wakefield and Woody Baron 3 | Nick Usher, Almondo Sewell and Jamal Davis



QUICK SLANTS