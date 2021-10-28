CFL’s Eastern & Western Finals to kick off 30 minutes earlier on Dec. 5

TORONTO – The CFL’s Eastern Final and Western Final games on Dec. 5, 2021, will each begin 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled.

The Eastern Final will now kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET. The location of the game has yet to be decided.

The Western Final, to be hosted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field, will now kick off at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT. Tickets for the Western Final are on sale now.

The changes have been coordinated with the CFL’s national broadcast partners at Bell Media, TSN and RDS.

The winners of the Division Finals will meet in the 108th Grey Cup game on Dec. 12 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ca/greycup.