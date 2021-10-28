Follow CFL

News October 28, 2021

Lucky Whitehead cleared to rejoin Lions

Photo: BCLions.com

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions are set to get a major boost to their lineup.

The team announced on Thursday that receiver/returner Lucky Whitehead has been cleared to return to practice. He’s been removed from the six-game injured list and added to the active roster.

Whitehead has played in eight games this season and has 36 catches for 665 yards, with four touchdowns. He also has one missed field goal return for a touchdown. When Whitehead broke two bones in his hand in Week 9 against Winnipeg, he was the league’s leading receiver. He had surgery to repair the damage to his hand.

The Lions (4-6) are on a four-game losing streak and head into Toronto on Friday to face the Argonauts (6-4), who are a perfect 4-0 at BMO Field.

