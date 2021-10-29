Riders sign DB Tyree Robinson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Tyree Robinson.

Robinson (six-foot-two, 200 pounds) was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in five regular-season games for the Cowboys that season before being signed by the San Francisco 49ers in December. The California native joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2020 and attended Training Camp with the Club in 2021.

Collegiately, Robinson played four seasons at the University of Oregon and was considered a vital part of the team’s defence and special teams units. Over 52 games played, he made 201 defensive tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, six interceptions – including one he returned 100 yards for a touchdown, 23 pass deflections and four fumble recoveries. As a sophomore he transitioned from safety to cornerback with great success and as a junior he played 984 snaps, more than any other teammate. As a senior, Robinson earned the Ducks’ Todd Doxey Award for Character and Service.

Robinson will be moved to the Club’s suspended list while he completes his COVID-19 quarantine.