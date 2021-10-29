Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News October 29, 2021

Stamps’ QB Bo Levi Mitchell hits the 30k passing mark

Patrick Doyle/CFL.ca

OTTAWA — Bo Levi Mitchell has added another significant accomplishment to his sparkling resume.

The Calgary Stampeders’ quarterback hit the 30,000 passing yards mark in his career on Friday night in Ottawa, playing against the REDBLACKS.

RELATED
» Live Now: REDBLACKS hosting Stamps at TD Place
» CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 13
» Weekly Predictor: Confidence in Calgary

Mitchell becomes just the 18th player to reach the 30,000-yard mark in CFL history. He and his friend and competitor Michael Reilly (33,845) are the only two active quarterbacks with that much career yardage.

In hitting the milestone this week, he matches Reilly as the fifth-fasted player to do so. Doug Flutie did it in 90 starts, Kent Austin did it in 98, Danny McMannus did it in 101, Ricky Ray did it in 105 and Reilly and Mitchell hit the mark in their 106th start.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!