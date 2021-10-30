Ka’Deem Carey shines as Stamps find offensive balance

OTTAWA — Ka’Deem Carey helped lead the Calgary Stampeders to their fourth win in five games in Week 13 by scoring his sixth rushing touchdown and posting his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season.

The running back gained a game-high 103 rushing yards on 16 carries to pave the way for Calgary’s 26-13 road win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. He leads all running backs in rushing touchdowns, and he is second in the league with 784 rushing yards.

The 29-year-old former NFLer continues to provide an important element to Calgary’s offence during a season where the passing game has been hindered by interceptions.

“He’s solid,” said head coach Dave Dickenson. “We’ve got good balance again.”

Helping with the other side of that balance is leading Stamps receiver Kamar Jorden, who also had a big game with a team-high 79 yards and a touchdown on six grabs. He is now fifth in the league with 681 receiving yards after notching his best performance since Week 6.

“K.J. (Kamar Jorden) and Ka’Deem, I think our two biggest playmakers were our biggest playmakers in this game,” Dickenson said. “We can spread it around, but those guys when they step up, I think we’re a good group.”

Carey was quick to give credit to his offensive line after the game — a unit that also shined in the passing game by not surrendering a sack and helping Bo Levi Mitchell finish with a 76 per cent completion rate.

“I said in the beginning of the season that this line was the best, and they’re starting to show it,” Carey said.

Mitchell set a major milestone by becoming just the 18th player in CFL history to reach 30,000 career passing yards. He posted an interception-free game for just the second time this season, and the team moved the ball consistently all night with a balanced attack.

“Ka’Deem and K.J. are obviously two of our top guys and and when they’re rolling, and they have been, it seems like we tend to have some good chunks that really kind of get us into that score zone,” Mitchell said.

“I love getting those guys the ball as much as I can.”

Aside from a late fumble by Ante Milanovic-Litre with just over a minute to play, the Stamps achieved their goal of preventing turnovers — something the team emphasized after three costly interceptions in last week’s loss against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“We really came to conclusion that nobody can stop us if we can take care of the ball as an offence,” Carey said.

The Stamps will look to continue their winning ways after the bye week when they face the BC Lions on the road on Nov. 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The team made the most of their first bye week in Week 8, as they followed it with three straight wins. Carey said the team is ready to take advantage of it once again in preparation for Week 15.

“I’m looking for us to go back on bye week, get back with our loved ones and come back rejuvenated and ready to go win this championship,” Carey said.