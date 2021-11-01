Receiver Reggie Begelton returns to Calgary

CALGARY — With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the Calgary Stampeders have added a familiar face to their receiving corps, signing American pass-catcher Reggie Begelton on Monday.

Begelton played 33 games over three seasons (2017-19) with the Stampeders before joining the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers in 2020.

In 33 regular-season games for the Stamps, Begelton had 149 receptions for 2,236 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also played one playoff game and recorded two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown.

In 2019, Begelton earned the Stamps’ nomination for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award and was named a division and CFL All-Star after becoming just the fifth player in franchise history to record at least 100 catches in a season. He finished the regular season second in the league with 102 receptions and third in both receiving yards (1,444) and receiving touchdowns (10). Begelton was twice honoured as a CFL Player of the Week including for an Aug. 17 game against Montreal in which he recorded eight catches for 173 yards and a team-record-tying four touchdowns.

In 2018, Begelton started seven regular-season games and had 25 catches for 488 yards. He was named a CFL Player of the Week in Week 14 after making five receptions for 150 yards including a 99-yard catch-and-run touchdown that was the longest reception of his career. He had 22 receptions for 304 yards and one major in 2017.

Begelton had NFL tryouts with the Falcons and Raiders before first joining the Stamps and he played one game for the Packers in 2020.

Before turning pro, Begelton played 46 games over four seasons at Lamar University. He graduated as the Cardinals’ all-time leader in catches (227) and yards (2,435) and was second in touchdown receptions with 20. Begelton was first-team all-Southland Conference in 2015 and a second-team selection in both 2013 and 2014. He set a school single-season record with 82 receptions in 2013 and a single-game record with 18 catches in a 2013 victory over Stephen F. Austin.