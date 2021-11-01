Sights, Sounds and Social: Week 13

Costume-filled team intros and scary-good receiver play: Week 13 had its share of tricks and treats!

Spooky SZN in the CFL

Halloween weekend provided no shortage of awesome content during the weekend’s slate of games, costumes and more!

Ottawa vs. Calgary

Bo Hits the 30K Club

Congratulations to Calgary Stampeders QB, Bo Levi Mitchell on reaching 30,000 career passing yards in Week 13!

👑 30K 👑 Congratulations on an amazing milestone, Bo! pic.twitter.com/2U7n0OtOLT — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) October 29, 2021

What a moment…

Kenny Keeps Producing

A welcome addition in a down year for the Ottawa REDBLACKS has been receiver, Kenny Stafford. The CFL veteran notched another TD grab in Week 13:

A honourable mention to this amazing one-handed snag from Ryan Davis!

Ultimately, the Stampeders’ offence proved to be too much for Ottawa, with this Kamar Jorden TD putting this one to bed from Ottawa:

(Tricky stuff, Jake Maier)

Edmonton vs. Hamilton

A Renaissance Performance

Jeremiah Masoli came out with a point to prove, and certainly did just that in throwing for 357 yards and three touchdown passes!!

Starting with this big completion to Tim White!

And Tim White‘s encore was EPIC with this TD grab off the tipped ball!

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats would keep their foot on the gas, thanks to this Masoli BOMB to Jaelon Acklin:

New Colours, Same Simmons

Antonio Simmons ingratiated himself quite nicely in Week 13, with his first sack with the Edmonton Elks, as part of the trade that saw QB, Trevor Harris land in Montreal:

Don Jackson Is Back In a Big Way

Ticats fans have been waiting to see Don Jackson do his thing in coming over from the Calgary Stampeders, and the running back delivered in Week 13, rushing for over 100 yards, capped off by this TD run!

The Ticats would roll to the tune of a 39-23 win over the Edmonton Elks in Week 13, as the Black And Gold continue to fight for a playoff spot!

Toronto vs. BC

All you need to know from this one is this: OT drama is the greatest!

The Toronto Argonauts clinched a playoff berth in Week 13 on home soil in front of their fans!

Just clutch from the Rookie @DionPellerin pic.twitter.com/uQvyaTMYu9 — x – Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) October 30, 2021

Ticket Punched ✅ pic.twitter.com/KW1xuMRbqK — x – Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) October 30, 2021

Montreal vs. Saskatchewan

It was all about the Riders’ defence in this one, keeping the Alouettes’ high-powered offence at bay for the most part:

William Powell turned the Purifoy INT into six points before the first half came to a close:

The Green and White pull ahead! @WilliamPowell33 bounces around and finds paydirt! 🍉 – 7

🐦- 3 Q2 | 0:30 remaining#CFLGameday | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/2Cw8PbcevO — CFL (@CFL) October 31, 2021

Birds Honour Bowman

One of the greatest of all-time, John Bowman‘s career was honoured at halftime in front of the Alouettes faithful!

Bowman was an East Division all-star nine times and twice earned league honours; his 134 sacks rank him first in club history and sixth all-time:

LEGEND.

The Old Trevor Harris, But New

Now with the Alouettes, Trevor Harris entered the game in relief of Matthew Shiltz, and didn’t miss a beat:

It had to be @GENOALLDAY7. 🙌 Trevor Harris with his first TD pass with the @MTLAlouettes!#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/zJ17pq5QpW — CFL (@CFL) October 31, 2021

Ultimately, the Roughriders would hang on in this one, becoming the third team to clinch a playoff berth:

Best CFL Costumes?

Mike Jones‘ son nailed this impersonation!

A post shared by Mike Jones (@89mike_jones)

DaVaris Daniels really is a rockstar on and off the field:

A post shared by @tdf_baby

Stay groovy, Derrick Moncrief!

A post shared by derrick moncrief (@dmoncrief21)

Shoutout to the Ottawa REDBLACKS for this awesome Halloween creative!

A post shared by Ottawa REDBLACKS (@cflredblacks)

And this Bob Wylie costume is PERFECTION. “SET: HUT!!