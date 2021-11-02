2020 & 2021 HOF classes to be inducted in Spring ’22

TORONTO — The Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum will formally enshrine its 2020 and 2021 Classes of inductees at the Hall of Fame in Hamilton in spring 2022.

Plans to hold the induction ceremony as part of the festivities leading into the 108th Grey Cup were altered due to the ongoing health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Moving the Hall of Fame induction to next spring will allow the Canadian football community to come together and celebrate the achievements of these incredible individuals,” said Greg Dick, Interim CFHOF Executive Director.

“The induction ceremony simply wouldn’t be the same without the inductees’ families and our wonderful fans by our sides to properly honour the tremendous achievements and lasting legacies of these gentlemen.”

RELATED

» Visit the Canadian Football Hall of Fame

» The 2021 CFHOF class, unveiled

» The 2020 CFHOF class, unveiled

The previously announced 2020 Class includes offensive linemen Clyde Brock and Freddie Childress, as well as quarterbacks Henry Burris and Greg Vavra, in the Players category. Former Calgary Stampeders Head Coach and current President and General Manager, John Hufnagel, and former Saint Mary’s University coach and Athletic Director, Larry Uteck (posthumously), will be inducted in the Builder Category.

To be inducted in the Player category as part of the previously unveiled Class of 2021 are defensive linemen Will Johnson and Mike Walker, wide receiver Nik Lewis and defensive backs Orlondo Steinauer and Don Wilson.

In the Builder category, the CFHOF will proudly welcome former Montreal Alouettes Head Coach Marv Levy and the sixth Commissioner of the CFL, Doug Mitchell, to its ranks.

The date of the 2020 and 2021 CFHOF induction ceremony at Tim Hortons Field will be announced in the new year.