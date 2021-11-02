Argos, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: McCoil sits out on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game at TD Place on Saturday.

The Argos began their week without the services of FB Patrick Lavoie (hamstring), LB Dexter McCoil (elbow) OL Peter Nicastro (knee) and DB Tigie Sankoh (elbow).

They had d-linemen Kony Ealy (groin) and Fabion Foote (knee) back as full participants.

In Ottawa, receiver/returner DeVonte Dedmon (ankle/knee) was a full participant. QBs Matt Nichols and Dominique Davis (coming off of 6-game injured list) did not participate. DB Sherrod Baltimore (hip) also sat out on Tuesday.

DB Don Unamba (hip) was limited.