  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Injury Reports November 2, 2021

Argos, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: McCoil sits out on Tuesday

Peter Power/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game at TD Place on Saturday.

The Argos began their week without the services of FB Patrick Lavoie (hamstring), LB Dexter McCoil (elbow) OL Peter Nicastro (knee) and DB Tigie Sankoh (elbow).

They had d-linemen Kony Ealy (groin) and Fabion Foote (knee) back as full participants.

In Ottawa, receiver/returner DeVonte Dedmon (ankle/knee) was a full participant. QBs Matt Nichols and Dominique Davis (coming off of 6-game injured list) did not participate. DB Sherrod Baltimore (hip) also sat out on Tuesday.

DB Don Unamba (hip) was limited.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Alexandre Chevrier LB Hip Full
Kony Ealy DL Groin Full
Fabion Foote DL Knee Full
Dylan Giffen OL Hip Full
Cam Judge LB Ankle Full
Patrick Lavoie FB Hamstring DNP
Dexter McCoil LB Elbow DNP
Peter Nicastro OL Knee DNP
Shawn Oakman DL Chest Full
Jamal Peters DB Knee Full
Shane Ray DL Hamstring Full
Tigie Sankoh DB Elbow DNP

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Sherrod Baltimore DB Hip DNP
Dino Boyd OL Tricep DNP
Juwann Bushell-Beatty OL Bicep DNP
Tyler Catalina OL Shoulder Limited
Frederic Chagnon LB Illness DNP
Brandin Dandridge DB Ankle Full
Dominique Davis QB Coming off 6 game DNP
DeVonte Dedmon WR Ankle/knee Full
Marco Dubois FB Ankle Full
Randall Evans DB Neck Full
Chris Ferguson OL Knee DNP
Timothy Flanders RB Healthy scratch Full
Brendan Gillanders RB Ankle DNP
Anthony Gosselin FB Foot DNP
Frankie Griffin DB Knee Full
Justin Howell DB Ankle Full
Praise Martin-Oguike DL Ankle Limited
Christophe Mulumba LB Healthy scratch Full
Matt Nichols QB Coming off 6 game DNP
Kene Onyeka DL Hand Full
Ervin Philips WR Coming off 6 game DNP
De’Lance Turner RB Leg DNP
Don Unamba DB Hip Limited
Tyron Vrede LB Quadricep Full

 

