Lions sign American kicker Nick Vogel

HAMILTON — The BC Lions have signed American placekicker Nick Vogel.

As per CFL rules, Vogel has entered mandatory COVID quarantine protocol.

Vogel (five-foot-nine, 188 pounds) attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) from 2017-2019 and left as the program’s third all-time leading scorer with 269 points while making good on 41 of 47 field goal attempts. Vogel also set a school record for PAT percentage after making 128 of 131 tries.

Vogel then signed with the Baltimore Ravens before being released just prior to 2020 training camp.

The Lions are spending the week in southern Ontario, as they’re in between games against the Argonauts and Ticats. They’ll play in Hamilton on Friday.

