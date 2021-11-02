Follow CFL

Injury Reports November 2, 2021

Lions, Ticats Injury Reports: Banks a full participant on Tuesday

Photo: Ticats.ca

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Friday night at Tim Hortons Field.

The Lions were without DBs Jalon Edwards-Cooper (wrist) and T.J. Lee (hamstring). DL J.R. Tavai (calf) also sat out.

The Ticats had WR Brandon Banks (hamstring) as a full participant on Tuesday but were without DB/returner Frankie Williams (head). DL Ted Laurent (knee) and LB Simoni Lawrence (ankle) were limited.

BC LIONS                                  PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury Mon Tue Wed Game Status
Michael Divinity DL Healthy scratch Full
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Wrist DNP
T.J. Lee DB Hamstring DNP
J.R. Tavai DL Calf DNP
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Brandon Banks WR Hamstring Full
Jackson Bennett RB Groin DNP
Mason Bennett DL Shoulder Full
Nic Cross LB Head DNP
Darius Ciraco OL Back Limited
Bailey Feltmate LB Ankle Limited
Valentin Gnahoua DL Foot DNP
Marcus Green WR Ankle DNP
Wes Hills RB Healthy scratch Full
Julian Howsare DL Hamstring Limited
Maleek Irons RB Ribs Limited
Ted Laurent DL Knee Limited
Simoni Lawrence LB Ankle Limited
Tom Schnitzler DL Hamstring DNP
David Watford QB Healthy scratch Full
Frankie Williams DB Head DNP
John Yarbrough OL Ankle DNP

 

