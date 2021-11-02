Lions, Ticats Injury Reports: Banks a full participant on Tuesday

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Friday night at Tim Hortons Field.

The Lions were without DBs Jalon Edwards-Cooper (wrist) and T.J. Lee (hamstring). DL J.R. Tavai (calf) also sat out.

The Ticats had WR Brandon Banks (hamstring) as a full participant on Tuesday but were without DB/returner Frankie Williams (head). DL Ted Laurent (knee) and LB Simoni Lawrence (ankle) were limited.