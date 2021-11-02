Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Playoff Push November 2, 2021

Playoff Scenarios: Als, Ticats looking to clinch

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

TORONTO — With just three weeks left in the regular season, the race to the playoffs is heating up.

This weekend two East Division teams, the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, have the chance to punch their ticket to the post-season.

RELATED:
» Full 2021 Standings
» 2021 Game Schedule

Below are the 108th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 14:

WEST DIVISION

  • No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

EAST DIVISION

  • Montreal WIN or BC LOSS = Montreal clinches a playoff spot
  • Hamilton WIN or TIE = Hamilton clinches a playoff spot

PLAYOFF PICTURE

  • Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season in Week 11 and secured first place in the West Division in Week 12. IG Field will host the Western Final on December 5th.
  • Toronto clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 in Week 13.
  • Saskatchewan clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season in Week 13.

NOTES

  • Ottawa is the only team that has been eliminated from playoff contention.
  • Edmonton must win this week to maintain its chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Even if the Elks win the remainder of their games, they will still need to be part of a multi-team tie scenario to qualify for the post-season.
  • BC victories in Weeks 14 (in Hamilton) and 15 (against Calgary) would move the Lions into third place, setting up a pivotal matchup in the final week with Edmonton visiting BC Place.
  • A Hamilton victory over BC this week would eliminate the possibility of a crossover.
  • Even if they emerge victorious this week, Saskatchewan and Toronto cannot clinch home playoff dates.

CROSSOVER RULE:

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!