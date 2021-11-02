Playoff Scenarios: Als, Ticats looking to clinch

TORONTO — With just three weeks left in the regular season, the race to the playoffs is heating up.

This weekend two East Division teams, the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, have the chance to punch their ticket to the post-season.

Below are the 108th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 14:

WEST DIVISION

No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

EAST DIVISION

Montreal WIN or BC LOSS = Montreal clinches a playoff spot

Hamilton WIN or TIE = Hamilton clinches a playoff spot

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season in Week 11 and secured first place in the West Division in Week 12. IG Field will host the Western Final on December 5 th .

. Toronto clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 in Week 13.

Saskatchewan clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season in Week 13.

NOTES

Ottawa is the only team that has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Edmonton must win this week to maintain its chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Even if the Elks win the remainder of their games, they will still need to be part of a multi-team tie scenario to qualify for the post-season.

BC victories in Weeks 14 (in Hamilton) and 15 (against Calgary) would move the Lions into third place, setting up a pivotal matchup in the final week with Edmonton visiting BC Place.

A Hamilton victory over BC this week would eliminate the possibility of a crossover.

Even if they emerge victorious this week, Saskatchewan and Toronto cannot clinch home playoff dates.

CROSSOVER RULE:

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.