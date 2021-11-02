REDBLACKS ink DeVonte Dedmon to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have re-signed dynamic returner/receiver DeVonte Dedmon to a one-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

“We’re excited to keep DeVonte in red and black for next season,” said REDBLACKS Interim General Manager Jeremy Snyder. “DeVonte’s skill set is special and has the reputation of altering the game when he is on the field. He is a true threat with the ball in his hands to score at any time. This is the first step of many to build for a better 2022.”

The 2021 campaign marked Dedmon’s second CFL season (not counting the cancelled 2020 season) and the 25-year-old from Virginia has been nothing short of electric. In just nine games this year, Dedmon has returned 41 punts for 637 yards and two touchdowns while also returning 41 kick-offs for 1,011 yards. Offensively, Dedmon turned 12 offensive targets into 10 catches for 98 yards, in addition to rushing for 65 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.