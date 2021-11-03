Argos bring LB Nate Holley back to the CFL

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have signed American LB Nate Holley. Canadian OL Jonathan Zamora was also claimed off the Calgary Stampeders’ practice roster.

Holley, 26, had an outstanding 2019 campaign with the Calgary Stampeders, playing in all 18 games while racking up 78 defensive tackles (seventh highest total in the league), 22 special teams tackles (third most), one sack and one interception on his way to winning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie award.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound native of Ottawa Lake, MI. signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and played three games, totaling three total tackles. Holley was waived by Miami as part of final cuts in August of this year. The Kent State product also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 and the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League and Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

Zamora, 25, was the 26th overall selection in the 2020 CFL Draft out of St. Francis Xavier. The six-foot-three, 312-pound lineman from Mississauga, Ont. was an AUS all-star in 2019.

The club also announced the release of Canadian DB Dondre Wright.