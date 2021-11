167 players eligible for CFL Most Outstanding Rookie award

TORONTO — The CFL has released the names of the 167 players eligible for the 2021 Most Outstanding Rookie award. The recipient will be recognized at the CFL Awards on December 10 – one of the marquee events during Grey Cup Week in Hamilton.

The Most Outstanding Rookie award is selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches. In order to be eligible, players:

Must have been named to the active 44-man roster of a member club of the CFL for a regular season game during the 2021 season; AND

Must not have dressed for a member club of the CFL for a regular season, postseason or championship game in any prior season; AND

Must not have dressed for a member club of the National Football League for a regular season, postseason or championship game in the current season or any season prior.

Previous winners of the Most Outstanding Rookie award include:

2019: Nate Holley (CGY)

2018: Lewis Ward (OTT)

2017: James Wilder Jr. (TOR)

2016: DaVaris Daniels (CGY)

2015: Derel Walker (EDM)

2014: Dexter McCoil (EDM)

2013: Brett Jones (CGY)

2012: Chris Matthews (WPG)

2011: Chris Williams (HAM)

2010: Solomon Elimimian (BC)

The following players are eligible to be named the 2021 Most Outstanding Rookie:

BC LIONS Name Position College Banks, Josh DL Wake Forest Bonner, Tim DL Florida Atlantic Broxton, Jarell OL Baylor Butler, James RB Iowa Camacho, Jimmy K Fresno State Davis, Marcus WR UBC Divinity, Michael DL LSU Edwards-Cooper, Jalon DB Texas A&M Commerce Flintoft, Stefan P UCLA Gustav, Niklas DL Germany Hammond, Courtney DL Western Oregon Hardin, Kiante DB Pittsburgh State Hastings, Cordell WR Acadia Hladik, Ben LB UBC Joyner, Austin DB Washington Rourke, Nathan QB Ohio Thurman, Kevin DL Arkansas State Williams, Jordan LB East Carolina

EDMONTON ELKS Name Position College Ankrah, Andrew DL James Madison Blake, Eric DB McMaster Clements, Malik LB Cincinnati Cornelius, Taylor QB Oklahoma State Costigan, Thomas DL Bryant University Demery, D’Antne OL Florida International Debaillie, Tibo DL Towson University Edwards, Earnest WR Maine Fletcher, Walter RB Ball State Higby, Tyler OL Michigan State Jack-Kurdyla, Tomas OL Buffalo Karl, Hunter WR Calgary Laguda, Afolabi DB Colorado McDonald, Grant LB Calgary Morgan, Nyles LB Notre Dame Nelson, Cole DL Alberta Nielsen, Steven OL Eastern Michigan Pae, Alain DL Ottawa Philip, Shaydon DB Alberta Rector, Christian DT Southern California Sandjong, Rossini DE York Smalls, Albert DB Northern Illinois Tyne, Malik DB Towson University Williams, Darius DB Carson-Newman

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Name Position College Adeyemi-Berglund, Isaac DL Southeastern Louisiana Bane, Shawn WR Northwest Missouri State Banks, Stefen DL Savannah State Bell, Bryce OL Wilfrid Laurier Bethune, Yurik DL Alabama A&M Branch, Marcelis DB Robert Morris Cowan, Brad LB Wilfird Laurier Good-Jones, Julian OL Iowa St Grace, Cody P Arkansas St Graham, Elliot RB UBC Gray, Kurtis LB Waterloo Hakunavanhu, Luther WR York Henry, Malik WR West Georgia Holley, Nick WR Kent State Killings, Dorian (DJ) DB Central Florida Lee, Malcom DB UBC Maier, Jake QB California Davis Middlemost, Tyson WR McMaster Moore, Charlie LB Calgary Owens, Jarrell DL Oklahoma State Richards, Ramon DB Oklahoma State Seinet-Spaulding, Andrew DL McGill Statz, Nick DB Calgary Stewart, Silas LB Incarnate Word Williams, Kobe DB Arizona State

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Name Position College Adams, Keion DE Western Michigan Campbell, Christian DB Penn State Ezeala, Christopher DE No College Ferland, Logan OL Regina Thunder Jrs Gates, DeMarquis LB Mississippi Jana, Terrell WR Virginia Jefferson, Cameron OL Arkansas Marino, Garrett DT Alabama Birmingham Morrow, Jamal RB Washington State Nell, John Henry K No College Pinckney, Michael LB Miami Riley, Mattland OL Saskatchewan Schaffer-Baker, Kian WR Guelph Webb, Damon DB Ohio State

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Name Position College Alford, DeAundre DB Tusculum College Dheilly, Nicholas DL Saskatchewan Gaskill-Cadwallader, Tanner LB Wilfrid Laurier Hallett, Noah DB McMaster Houston, Demerio DB Southern Kramdi, Redha DB Montreal Liegghio, Marc K Western University Lowes, Robbie LB Regina Maruo, Les LB Texas at San Antonio McKnight, Kelvin WR Samford Miller, Joshua DB Ball State Mourtada, Ali K Pace Rocquemore, Jontrell LB Utah State Rose, Ezekiel DT West Virginia Sayles, Casey DL Ohio Schiaffino Perez, Sergio DB Saltillo Dinos Tyrrell, James WR Concordia Walker, Ricky DT Virginia Tech

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Name Position College Autry II, Lee DL Mississippi State Bennett, Mason DE North Dakota Bertolet, Taylor K Texas A&M Carney, Malik DL North Carolina Cross, Nic LB UBC Feltmate, Bailey LB Acadia Garand-Gauthier, Felix FB Laval Green, Marcus WR Louisiana at Monroe (NE) Izinyon, David LB Rostock Griffins Katsantonis, Stravos DB UBC Lawrence, Desmond DB North Carolina Manalo, Myles LB Western University Murray, Jordan OL North Texas Richards, Jarek LB Saint Mary’s Schnitzler, Tom LS UBC Stribling, Channing DB Michigan Ternowski, Tyler WR Waterloo Vornkahl, Travis OL West Texas A&M White, Papi WR Ohio Whitford, Joel P Washington Whyte, Gordon LB St. Francis Xavier Woodmansey, Coulter OL Guelph Yarbrough, John OL Richmond

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Name Position College Acheampong, Sam DT Wilfrid Laurier Allen, Dejon OL Hawaii Brissett, Dejon WR Virginia Cassar, Jack LB Carleton Churchill, Theren OL Regina Giffen, Dylan OL Western University Hagerty, Josh DB Saskatchewan Hoyte, Trevor LB Carleton Jeanpiere, Damion WR Nicholls State Mencer, Eli DL Albany Nicastro, Peter OL Calgary Nield, Tommy WR McMaster Oakman, Shawn DL Baylor Pellerin, Dion RB Waterloo Peters, Jamal DB Mississippi State

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Name Position College Abrahams-Webster, Treshaun DB Calgary Asse, Ketel OL Laval Auclair, Adam LB Laval Basambombo, Dan LB Laval Boyd, Dino OL Cincinnati Bushell-Beatty, Juwann OL Michigan Christion, Taryn QB South Dakota State Davis, Ryan WR Auburn Evans, Caleb QB Louisiana Monroe Ferguson, Chris OL Cincinnati Griffin, Frankie DB Texas State Hornbuckle, Tre DL Duke Lebreux, Clement DL Laval Martin-Oguike, Praise DL Temple McGloster, Jamar OL Syracuse Muhammad, Brad DB Florida International Nnoruka, Chigozie DL Miami Phillips, Ervin WR Syracuse Pickett, Andrew OL Guelph Smallwood, Jordan WR Oklahoma Szott, Jakob OL McMaster Vrede, Tyron LB North Datoka Williams, Terry WR Tennesse Martin