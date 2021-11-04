CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 14

TORONTO — Week 14 in the CFL features two doubleheaders of exciting action.

Things kickoff in Hamilton as the BC Lions visit the Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field. Then things move to Edmonton where the Elks host the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

On Saturday, the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts match up in the nations capital followed by the Montreal Alouettes paying a visit to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

» Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET: BC at Hamilton

» Friday, 9:45 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at Edmonton

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Toronto at Ottawa

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Montreal at Winnipeg

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

West Division

No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

East Division

Montreal WIN or BC LOSS = Montreal clinches a playoff spot

Hamilton WIN or TIE = Hamilton clinches a playoff spot

REMAINING SCHEDULES

West Division

TEAM OPPONENTS COMBINED RECORD Winnipeg Blue Bombers MTL, @MTL, @CGY 18-16 (.529) Saskatchewan Roughriders @EDM, EDM, @HAM 10-21 (.323) Calgary Stampeders BYE, @BC, WPG 14-8 (.636) BC Lions @HAM, CGY, EDM 14-19 (.424) Edmonton Elks SSK, @SSK, @TOR, @BC 25-19 (.568)



East Division

TEAM OPPONENTS COMBINED RECORD Toronto Argonauts @OTT, HAM, EDM 10-23 (.303) Hamilton Tiger-Cats BC, @TOR, SSK 18-15 (.545) Montreal Alouettes @WPG, WPG, OTT 22-12 (.688) Ottawa REDBLACKS TOR, BYE, @MTL 13-9 (.590)

PERFECT

Jeremiah Masoli recorded a perfect 158.3 efficiency rating last week against Edmonton, finishing with 357 yards on 17-of-24 passing and three touchdowns.

It was the second time in is career notching a perfect rating in a game with the first coming on Sept. 8, 2018 versus Toronto.

Masoli became the fourth quarterback this season to accomplish the feat: Zach Collaros on Oct. 23 vs. BC 16-for-20 – 267 passing yards – 3 TDs Michael Reilly on Sept. 11 vs. OTT 22-for-26 – 319 passing yards – 4 TDs – 1 INT Vernon Adams Jr. on Sept. 3 vs. OTT 18-for-23 – 288 passing yards – 4 TDs In 2019, the only player to achieve a perfect game was Reilly.



SHOWDOWN AT IG FIELD

The top two offences will square off in Winnipeg this week with the Alouettes in town. The two teams sit first or second in the following offensive categories:

CATEGORY WPG (RANK) MTL (RANK) Points per game 27.6 (1) 25.4 (2) Offensive points 24.1 (1) 23.4 (2) Touchdowns 35 (1) 27 (2) Net offence (yards per game) 366.7 (2) 393.5 (1) Avg. yards per play 6.7 (1) 6.6 (2) Second down conversion % 48.1% (2) 49.2% (1) Time of possession 31:58 (2) 33:12 (1) Rushing yards (avg. per game) 117.8 (2) 152.3 (1)

Trevor Harris will be making a start for his fourth CFL club. As a starter against Winnipeg, he is 2-5 with 10 touchdown passes to only 2 interceptions.

Zach Collaros leads the league in passing yards (2,832), completion percentage (71 per cent) and touchdowns (18). He is looking to become the first Blue Bomber to top the league in passing since Kevin Glenn in 2007. Collaros owns a record of 4-6 in 10 career starts against Montreal.

Against the Alouettes, Collaros has 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Zach Collaros (19,811) is 189 yards shy of 20,000 in his career.

QUICK SLANTS