  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
News November 5, 2021

Stampeders release WR Josh Huff

Photo: The Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released American receiver Josh Huff.

In 19 career regular-season games with Calgary, the 30-year-old Houston native had 74 catches for 998 yards and one touchdown.

He played in nine games this year for the Stampeders and had 37 catches for 507 yards. He added 12 punt returns and one kickoff for Calgary this season.

The Stamps return from their bye next week and travel to BC to face the Lions.

