Stampeders release WR Josh Huff

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released American receiver Josh Huff.

In 19 career regular-season games with Calgary, the 30-year-old Houston native had 74 catches for 998 yards and one touchdown.

He played in nine games this year for the Stampeders and had 37 catches for 507 yards. He added 12 punt returns and one kickoff for Calgary this season.

The Stamps return from their bye next week and travel to BC to face the Lions.