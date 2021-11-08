Lions sign American kicker Bailey Hale

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American kicker Bailey Hale.

Hale has completed mandatory protocols and will begin practising with the team.

Hale (five-foot-11, 196 pounds) transferred from Eastern New Mexico to Louisiana Tech for his final two years of eligibility (2018-2019). With the Bulldogs, Hale suited up in 26 contests while making good on 30 of 40 field goal attempts and all but one of his 92 convert tries.

Hale earned Conference USA Kicker of the Week honours after making all five field goal attempts against Florida International on Sept. 20, 2019 and was named Second-Team All-Conference USA following his senior year.

In two years with Eastern New Mexico, Hale hit 23 of 34 field goal tries and was perfect on 73 convert attempts. He added 7,607 yards on 127 kickoffs and recorded 57 touchbacks and was the school’s second-leading scorer in both seasons.