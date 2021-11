TORONTO — The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Friday at BC Place.

The Lions were without DL J.R. Tavai (calf) and DBs T.J. Lee (hamstring) and Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot) for their first day of practice. WR Bryan Burnham (hand) was limited.

In Calgary, the Stampeders were without OL Nila Kasitati (knee) and DB Nick Statz (shoulder). LB Cory Greenwood (shoulder) was limited on Monday, with WR Malik Henry (head) a full participant.