Playoff Scenarios: Argos set sights on top of East Division

TORONTO — With just two weeks left in the regular season, the CFL has released the 108th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 15.
WEST DIVISION
- Calgary WIN or TIE = Calgary clinches a playoff berth and BC is eliminated from playoff contention. A TIE would solidify the West Division standings with Winnipeg in first, Saskatchewan claiming second and Calgary taking third.
- Saskatchewan WIN or TIE or Calgary LOSS or TIE = Saskatchewan hosts the Western Semi-Final on November 28at Mosaic Stadium.
EAST DIVISION
- Toronto WIN or TIE = Toronto clinches first place in the East Division and will host the Eastern Final on December 5 at BMO Field.
- Hamilton WIN = Hamilton clinches a home playoff date and moves into first place with one week to go.
- Montreal LOSS = Montreal finishes in third place in the East Division and will play on the road for the Eastern Semi-Final.
PLAYOFF PICTURE
- Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season in Week 11 and claimed first place in the West Division in Week 12. IG Field will be home to the Western Final on December 5.
- Toronto clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 in Week 13.
- Saskatchewan clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season in Week 13.
- Hamilton clinched its third consecutive playoff berth in Week 14.
- Montreal clinched a spot in the playoffs in Week 14.