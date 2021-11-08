Playoff Scenarios: Argos set sights on top of East Division

TORONTO — With just two weeks left in the regular season, the CFL has released the 108th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 15.

RELATED:

» Full 2021 Standings

» 2021 Game Schedule

WEST DIVISION

Calgary WIN or TIE = Calgary clinches a playoff berth and BC is eliminated from playoff contention. A TIE would solidify the West Division standings with Winnipeg in first, Saskatchewan claiming second and Calgary taking third.

Saskatchewan WIN or TIE or Calgary LOSS or TIE = Saskatchewan hosts the Western Semi-Final on November 28at Mosaic Stadium.

EAST DIVISION

Toronto WIN or TIE = Toronto clinches first place in the East Division and will host the Eastern Final on December 5 at BMO Field.

Hamilton WIN = Hamilton clinches a home playoff date and moves into first place with one week to go.

Montreal LOSS = Montreal finishes in third place in the East Division and will play on the road for the Eastern Semi-Final.

PLAYOFF PICTURE