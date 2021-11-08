Sights, Sounds and Social: Week 14

Tiger-Cats vs. Lions

The bank has re-opened for business!

It was Brandon Banks making his way back to the endzone for the first time in a long time—719 days to be exact.

You love to see it.

And oh yeah, the combo of Sean Thomas Erlington and recent resurgence of Don Jackson has been massive for the Black and Gold in the ground game.

With his fourth rushing TD of the season, Thomas-Erlington helps the @Ticats separate from the pack 🦁 12

Not lost in the action, Ticats Jeremiah Masoli notched another milestone in his illustrious career, reaching 15,000 career passing yards in Week 14:

With the win, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats secured a playoff berth, which also meant that the Montreal Alouettes also entered the playoff picture!

Elks vs. Roughriders

For the Saskatchewan Roughriders, it was Brayden Lenius starting things off offensively for the Green and White from Commonwealth:

Lenius with a 22 yard touchdown for the @sskroughriders 🍉 10

And a long time in the making, 2017 CFL Draft selection (third overall), Danny Vandervoort finally got his first-career CFL touchdown!

The Roughriders continued to lay claim as the road warriors of 2021 with the 19-17 victory, holding firm on their second place spot in the West Division.

REDBLACKS vs. Argonauts

It was all Ottawa early on, with their defence making some big plays, including this fortuitous bounce landing into the hands of one Avery Williams:

Not to mention the running game was getting it done, resulting in Caleb Evans entering the game for a short-yardage TD push:

Dedmon Makes History

DeVonte Dedmon surpassed the legendary Gizmo Williams as the fastest player to ever score five return touchdowns in their CFL career, taking fifteen games to do so (previous record was 18 games).

This post-game emotion from Dedmon is truly special following the game:

Down eight points in the fourth quarter, the Argonauts offence would come to life, with a little help from one of the hottest receivers in the CFL currently in Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

The Argos would go on to seal the road-win 23-20 in Ottawa, but had a little something extra following the win, seemingly directed at Devlin “Duck” Hodges of the Ottawa REDBLACKS:

Spicy…

Blue Bombers vs. Alouettes

The matchup many were intrigued by in Week 14 was that of Montreal heading into IG Field, with an opportunity to snap the Blue Bombers’ win streak:

However, the home-field advantage for Winnipeg was proven early on.

William Stanback hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2021, in having an incredible campaign!

And the fireworks continued with “TD Jake” once again living up to his namesake:

But the Bombers would strike back…

Ultimately, the Bombers would shut down the Montreal Alouettes offence, with the Blue Bombers wrapping up their 2021 home record at a perfect 7-0.

Simply astounding.

Remembering An Icon: Angelo Mosca

Words simply cannot describe the impact and contributions Angelo Mosca had made for the CFL, its fans and community. Sadly, the Canadian Football icon passed away, and the many well wishes and tributes poured in on social media, celebrating Angelo Mosca’s life.

Big Ange, King Kong: Rest easy, and thank you for all you gave to our league and its fans throughout your incredible life.