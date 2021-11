TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

For the Ticats, defensive back Cariel Brooks (hip), linebacker Simoni Lawrence (ankle) and defensive lineman Ted Laurent (knee) were limited in their first practice of the week. Offensive lineman Darius Ciraco (back) did not participate.

The Argos did not practice on Monday so they did not have a report to share.