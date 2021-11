TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have submitted their injury report ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

In Montreal, running back Martese Jackson (concussion) was practicing fully while quarterback Matthew Shiltz (knee) was absent on Tuesday. Running back Cameron Artis-Payne (hamstring) also did not participate.

The Blue Bombers did not practice on Tuesday so they did not have an injury report to share.