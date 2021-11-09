Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports November 9, 2021

Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Arbuckle practicing; Wilder, Ellingson sit

Photo: Edmonton Elks

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday.

Edmonton started its week off without a number of players on the field, including RB James Wilder Jr. (ankle), WR Greg Ellingson (hip), RB Terry Williams (ankle) and WR Mike Jones (knee).

WR Derel Walker (groin) and DL Thomas Costigan (quad) were limited and QB Nick Arbuckle (healthy scratch last week) was a full participant.

In Regina, the Riders were without DB Elie Bouka (hamstring) and LB Gary Johnson (ankle).

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Tue Wed Thu Game Status
Thomas Costigan DL Quad Limited
James Wilder Jr. RB Ankle DNP
Mike Moore DL Foot DNP
Shaydon Phillip LB Elbow DNP
Justin Renfrow OL Knee DNP
Derel Walker WR Groin Limited
Maxime Rouyer LB Toe DNP
Greg Ellingson WR Hip DNP
Nyles Morgan LB Personal DNP
Terry Williams RB Ankle DNP
Jordan Hoover DB Shoulder DNP
Alain Pae DL Illness DNP
Mike Jones WR Knee DNP
Nick Arbuckle QB Healthy Scratch Full
Josh Woodman DB Healthy Scratch Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Tue Wed Thu Game Status
Elie Bouka DB Hamstring DNP
Gary Johnson LB Ankle DNP
Garrett Marino DL Healthy Scratch Full
Mitchell Picton WR Healthy Scratch Full
Michael Pinckney LB Healthy Scratch Full
Mattland Riley OL Healthy Scratch Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!