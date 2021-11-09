Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Arbuckle practicing; Wilder, Ellingson sit

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday.

Edmonton started its week off without a number of players on the field, including RB James Wilder Jr. (ankle), WR Greg Ellingson (hip), RB Terry Williams (ankle) and WR Mike Jones (knee).

WR Derel Walker (groin) and DL Thomas Costigan (quad) were limited and QB Nick Arbuckle (healthy scratch last week) was a full participant.

In Regina, the Riders were without DB Elie Bouka (hamstring) and LB Gary Johnson (ankle).