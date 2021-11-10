CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 15

TORONTO — Week 15 in the CFL kicks off on Friday night and there are four exciting matchups on tap for fans to enjoy.

Action starts in Toronto where the Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats battle for first place in the East Division. Then things move to the second half of Friday’s doubleheader where the Calgary Stampeders visit the BC to take on the Lions.

Saturday’s doubleheader starts in Montreal as the Alouettes play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. And last, but not least, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks battle at Mosaic Stadium.

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Toronto

» Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET: Calgary at BC

» Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET: Winnipeg at Montreal

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Edmonton at Saskatchewan

HOW THE EAST WAS WON

With a win on Friday, the Argonauts will earn the right to host the Eastern Final. Toronto is a perfect 5-0 at BMO Field this season, including a 17-16 decision over Hamilton in Week 6.

In their last 21 meetings, the Ticats hold a 14-7 advantage, with four of those games being decided by one point.

Jeremiah Masoli owns a record of 6-2 as a starter versus Toronto. McLeod Bethel-Thompson is 1-3 as a starter versus Hamilton.

Bethel-Thompson has a 69.7 QB rating over his last 4 starts (4 TD, 9 INT), but has led the game-winning drive three times.

The Argonauts are 6-0 in games decided by four points or less and 7-0 in games decided in the final three minutes. Hamilton is 0-3 and 2-3, respectively.

If Toronto and Hamilton meet again in the playoffs, it will be the first time since 2015 when the Argonauts traveled to Tim Hortons Field for the Eastern Semi-Final and fell 25-22 to the home side.

Toronto is looking to win six of its last seven games for the first time since 2007.

The game will feature the leading rushers over the past two weeks: Don Jackson (120 yards in Week 13) and AJ Ouellette (107 yards in Week 14).

Key Players in the season series: TOR | WR | Kurleigh Gittens Jr. | 18 rec, 211 yards HAM | WR | Tim White | 12 rec, 208 yards, TD HAM | WR | Jaelon Acklin | 16 rec. 200 yards, TD TOR | DL | Shawn Oakman | 9 tackles, 4 sacks TOR | LB | Dexter McCoil | 20 tackles, 1 sack HAM | LB | Simoni Lawrence | 17 tackles, sack, INT

11 of the past 12 division winners have made the Grey Cup. Saskatchewan was the lone exception in 2019.

WEST SIDE STORY

Calgary has won nine of the past 11 meetings against BC.

Both teams claimed road victories when going head-to-head this season: BC won 15-9 in Calgary in Week 2; Calgary won 39-10 in BC in Week 11. BC Place will be home to Friday’s rubber match.

A Calgary win will eliminate BC from playoff contention.

Bo Levi Mitchell is a career 9-5 against Michael Reilly. When facing Reilly as a Lion, he is 2-1.

The Lions are on a six-game losing streak; Calgary is 4-1 in its last five contests.

Reggie Begelton is expected to draw in for Calgary. In 2019, he recorded 102 catches (144 targets) for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns.

BC is 1-4 at home this season, while Calgary is 4-2 on the road.

In his last four games, Ka’Deem Carey has 437 scrimmage yards on 74 touches, including 11 receptions.

The Stampeders are coming off a bye. They are 14-2 off bye weeks since 2012.

Key Players in the season series: BC | WR | Bryan Burnham | 11 rec, 214 yards BC | WR | Lucky Whitehead | 6 rec, 108 yards (in one game) CGY | LB | Darnell Sankey | 17 tackles CGY | K | Rene Paredes | 9-for-9 on field goal attempts



LION ON THE HUNT

BC’s Jordan Williams has 81 defensive tackles in 12 games, breaking the Canadian rookie record of 75 (in 18 games) that Mike O’Shea set in 1993.

The 2020 first overall selection in the CFL Draft sits two tackles back of Ottawa’s Avery Williams (83) for the league lead.

Only two true rookies have ever led the league in tackles: Barrin Simpson with 115 in 18 games in 2001 (the CFL rookie record) George White with 105 in 18 games in 2000 No Canadian has ever managed the feat.

Statistics surrounding tackles started being kept in 1987.

QUICK SLANTS