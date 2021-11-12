Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News November 12, 2021

Riders sign National DE Nicholas Dheilly

Courtesy: Get My Photo

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive end Nicholas Dheilly, the team announced on Thursday.

Dheilly (6’3-226) was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the fifth round, 46thoverall, of the 2020 CFL Draft. Dheilly attended training camp with the Bombers in 2021 and played in four games making one special teams tackle.

RELATED
» Playoff Scenarios: Riders eye hosting Western Semi-Final
» Buy Tickets: Edmonton at Saskatchewan
» Power Rankings: Where did Saskatchewan land?

The 24-year-old Regina native began his collegiate career playing for his hometown University of Regina Rams. As a freshman, he was named the 2016 Canada West Rookie of the Year, recording 30 tackles, four sacks and an interception. In his next season he was named a Canada West all-star, earning 26 defensive tackles and 6.5 sacks.

In 2018, he left the Rams to play for the BCJFL’s Okanogan Sun and was named an all-star after an eight sack season. He returned to university football in 2019, suiting up for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies where he made 24 defensive tackles, six sacks and one interception before entering the 2020 Draft.

Dheilly will be moved to the Club’s suspended list while he completes his COVID-19 quarantine.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!