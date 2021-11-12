Riders sign National DE Nicholas Dheilly

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive end Nicholas Dheilly, the team announced on Thursday.

Dheilly (6’3-226) was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the fifth round, 46thoverall, of the 2020 CFL Draft. Dheilly attended training camp with the Bombers in 2021 and played in four games making one special teams tackle.

The 24-year-old Regina native began his collegiate career playing for his hometown University of Regina Rams. As a freshman, he was named the 2016 Canada West Rookie of the Year, recording 30 tackles, four sacks and an interception. In his next season he was named a Canada West all-star, earning 26 defensive tackles and 6.5 sacks.

In 2018, he left the Rams to play for the BCJFL’s Okanogan Sun and was named an all-star after an eight sack season. He returned to university football in 2019, suiting up for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies where he made 24 defensive tackles, six sacks and one interception before entering the 2020 Draft.

Dheilly will be moved to the Club’s suspended list while he completes his COVID-19 quarantine.