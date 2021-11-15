Elks, Argos Injury Reports: Ellingson out for Tuesday, Argos rest many starters

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Tuesday at BMO Field.

The Elks will be without receiver Greg Ellingson (hip) and d-lineman Mike Moore (foot).

After clinching the top seed in the East Division, the Argos will rest a number of their starters on Tuesday, including K Boris Bede, WRs Ricky Collins, DaVaris Daniels, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Eric Rogers and Chandler worthy. RB D.J. Foster, LB Henoc Muamba and DL Charleston Hughes are also among the players sitting out.