Injury Reports November 15, 2021

Elks, Argos Injury Reports: Ellingson out for Tuesday, Argos rest many starters

Jimmy Jeong/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Tuesday at BMO Field.

The Elks will be without receiver Greg Ellingson (hip) and d-lineman Mike Moore (foot).

After clinching the top seed in the East Division, the Argos will rest a number of their starters on Tuesday, including K Boris Bede, WRs Ricky Collins, DaVaris Daniels, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Eric Rogers and Chandler worthy. RB D.J. Foster, LB Henoc Muamba and DL Charleston Hughes are also among the players sitting out.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Sat Sun Mon Game Status
Greg Ellingson WR Hip OUT
Mike Moore DL Foot OUT

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury FRI SAT SUN Game Status
Boris Bede K Healthy Scratch Out
Dariusz Bladek OL Healthy Scratch Out
Alexandre Chevrier LB Knee
Ricky Collins WR Knee Out
DaVaris Daniels WR Quad Out
Treston Decoud DB Head Out
Kony Ealy DL Groin
Fabioon Foote DL Knee Out
D.J. Foster RB Foot Out
Dylan Giffen OL Back
Kurleigh Gittens Jr. WR Healthy Scratch Out
Charleston Hughes DL Healthy Scratch Out
Cordarro Law DL Healthy Scratch Out
Henoc Muamba LB Healthy Scratch Out
Tommy Nield WR Hamstring Out
Shawn Oakman DL Chest Out
Jamal Peters DB Knee Out
Asnnel Robo FB Head Out
Eric Rogers WR Hamstring
Trevon Tate OL Arm Out
Junior Turner DL Healthy Scratch
Chandler Worthy WR Healthy Scratch Out

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!