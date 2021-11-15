Playoff Scenarios: Als, Ticats eye hosting Eastern Semi-Final

TORONTO — With one week left in the regular season, the playoff picture is almost clear.

Week 16 will determine if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats or Montreal Alouettes will host the Eastern Semi-Final.

Below are the 108th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 16:

EAST DIVISION

Montreal LOSS = Hamilton hosts Montreal in Eastern Semi-Final on November 28 at Tim Hortons Field.

Hamilton WIN = Hamilton hosts Montreal in Eastern Semi-Final on November 28 at Tim Hortons Field.

Montreal WIN and Hamilton LOSS or TIE = Montreal hosts Hamilton in Eastern Semi-Final on November 28 at Molson Stadium.

Montreal TIE and Hamilton TIE = Hamilton hosts Montreal in Eastern Semi-Final on November 28 at Tim Hortons Field.

Montreal TIE and Hamilton LOSS = Montreal hosts Hamilton in Eastern Semi-Final on November 28 at Molson Stadium.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season in Week 11 and claimed first place in the West Division in Week 12. IG Field will be home to the Western Final on December 5. Toronto clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 in Week 13. Saskatchewan clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season in Week 13. Hamilton clinched its third consecutive playoff berth in Week 14. Montreal clinched a spot in the playoffs in Week 14. Calgary made it 16 straight seasons of playoff appearances in Week 15. It is the fifth longest streak in CFL history.



PLAYOFF TREE

Eastern Semi-Final | November 28 | 1 p.m. ET | Hamilton versus Montreal, host team to be determined this week.

Western Semi-Final | November 28 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Calgary at Saskatchewan – Buy tickets

Eastern Final | December 5 | 12:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton/Montreal at Toronto – Buy tickets

Western Final | December 5 | 4 p.m. ET | Saskatchewan/Calgary at Winnipeg – Buy tickets