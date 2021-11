TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Friday against the Montreal Alouettes.

A handful of players did not participate on Monday including linebacker Don Unamba (hip), running back De’Lance Turner (leg), running back Brendan Gillanders (ankle) and defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (hip).

The Alouettes did not practice on Monday and therefore did not have an injury report to share.