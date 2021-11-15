Ticats sign K Gabriel Ferraro, release Taylor Bertolet

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national placekicker Gabriel Ferraro. He has been added to the suspended list while he completes his quarantine period.

Ferraro, 26, attending training camp with the Tiger-Cats earlier this season and also spent time on the practice squad of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in October. The five-foot-10, 178-pound native of Mississauga, Ont. appeared in five CFL games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019, converting seven of his nine field goal attempts (77.8 per cent) and 11-of-12 extra point attempts.

RELATED

» Steinberg’s MMQB: The race for the final home playoff game

» Argos roll past Ticats for first place in the East

» Updated Playoff Scenarios: Argos to host Eastern Final, Riders to host Western Semi-Final

Ferraro also spent time with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2020 and was originally selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the seventh round, 59th overall, in the 2018 CFL Draft. He attended training camp with the Stampeders in 2018 before returning to university for his final year of eligibility. The University of Guelph product set the U SPORTS record for field goals made in a season with 33 in 2017 and tied for the most ever through a career after converting 91 of his 117 field goal attempts (77.8 per cent) from 2014 to 2018 with the Gryphons.

The Tiger-Cats also announced that American kicker Taylor Bertolet has been released.