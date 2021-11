TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday.

In Winnipeg, the Bombers were without nine players. QB Zach Collaros (non-injury related), WR Darvin Adams (shoulder) and DL Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) and FB Mike Miller (hip) were the most notable of the group.

For the Stampeders. WR Reggie Begelton (head) was limited while RB Ka’Deem Carey (not injury related) did not participate on Tuesday.