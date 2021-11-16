Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports November 16, 2021

Riders, Ticats Injury Reports: Powell sits out Tuesday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday.

The Riders were without O-linemen Brett Boyko (calf), Dan Clark (ankle) and Micah Teitz (thigh) on Tuesday, as well as d-linemen Micah Johnson (non-football related) and A.C. Leonard (non-injury related). RB William Powell (non-injury related) and DB Loucheiz Purifoy (ankle) were also non-participants.

In Hamilton, OL Darius Ciraco (back) and DB Desmond Lawrence (shoulder) were the Ticats’ only non-participants. RB Don Jackson (groin) was a full participant on Tuesday.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED WED Game Status
Elie Bouka

 

DB

 Hamstring Full
Brett Boyko OL Calf DNP
Dan Clark OL Ankle DNP
Gary Johnson LB Ankle Limited
Micah Johnson DL Non Football Related DNP
A.C. Leonard DL Non Injury Related DNP
Paxton Lynch QB Healthy Scratch Full
Mitchell Picton WR Healthy Scratch Full
Michael Pinckney LB Healthy Scratch Full
William Powell RB Non Injury Related DNP
Loucheiz Purifoy DB Ankle DNP
Mattland Riley OL Healthy Scratch Full
Micah Teitz OL Thigh DNP

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Malik Carney DL Healthy scratch Full
Darius Ciraco OL Back DNP
Jesse Gibbon OL Ankle Full
Wes Hills RB Healthy scratch Full
Don Jackson RB Groin Full
Ted Laurent DL Knee Limited
Desmond Lawrence DB Shoulder DNP
Travis Vornkahl OL Shoulder Full
David Watford QB Healthy scratch Full

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!