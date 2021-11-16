Riders, Ticats Injury Reports: Powell sits out Tuesday

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday.

The Riders were without O-linemen Brett Boyko (calf), Dan Clark (ankle) and Micah Teitz (thigh) on Tuesday, as well as d-linemen Micah Johnson (non-football related) and A.C. Leonard (non-injury related). RB William Powell (non-injury related) and DB Loucheiz Purifoy (ankle) were also non-participants.

In Hamilton, OL Darius Ciraco (back) and DB Desmond Lawrence (shoulder) were the Ticats’ only non-participants. RB Don Jackson (groin) was a full participant on Tuesday.