Ottawa inks LB Avery Williams to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have locked in one of the stars of their defence, signing American linebacker Avery Williams to a one-year contract extension.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Williams has been among the CFL leaders in tackle all season, currently sitting in third place with 83. The 27 year-old also has posted a sack, and a forced fumble that he recovered, along with the first interception of his CFL career.

Williams joins star returner DeVonte Dedmon, punter Richie Leone, kicker Lewis Ward, defensive lineman Nigel Romick, running back Brendan Gillanders, and safety Justin Howell in re-signing with the REDBLACKS for 2022.

The REDBLACKS visit the Montreal Alouettes, Friday, in their final game of the 2021 season.