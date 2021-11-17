Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Transactions November 17, 2021

Ottawa inks LB Avery Williams to one-year extension

Patrick Doyle/CFL.ca

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have locked in one of the stars of their defence, signing American linebacker Avery Williams to a one-year contract extension. 

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Williams has been among the CFL leaders in tackle all season, currently sitting in third place with 83. The 27 year-old also has posted a sack, and a forced fumble that he recovered, along with the first interception of his CFL career.

RELATED
» REDBLACKS sign DeVonte Dedmon to extension
» Ottawa inks punter Richie Leone
» Kicker Lewis Ward, REDBLACKA agree to contract extension
» Buy Tickets: REDBLACKS at Alouettes

Williams joins star returner DeVonte Dedmon, punter Richie Leone, kicker Lewis Ward, defensive lineman Nigel Romick, running back Brendan Gillanders, and safety Justin Howell in re-signing with the REDBLACKS for 2022.

The REDBLACKS visit the Montreal Alouettes, Friday, in their final game of the 2021 season.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!