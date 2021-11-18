CFL announces two fines from Week 15, one from Week 13

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced the following fines on Thursday:

Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Tyler Ternowski was fined for a high hit on Toronto Argonauts returner Chandler Worthy.

On-field official Tom Vallesi was fined for the use of inappropriate and explicit language.

The CFL also announced an additional fine from Week 13:

Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Mathieu Betts was fined for a high hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Nick Cross.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.