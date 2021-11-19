Follow CFL

Transactions November 19, 2021

Bombers release Naaman Roosevelt from practice roster

MontrealAlouettes.com

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released receiver Naaman Roosevelt from the practice roster, the team announced on Friday.

Roosevelt joined the Bombers in August but didn’t play in a game in blue and gold.

Roosevelt played in 67 games and has 301 receptions for 4,134 yards and 20 touchdowns in his CFL career. He is also a two-time 1,000-yard receiver, having pulled in 76 passes for 1,095 yards in just 11 games in 2016 and following that with 75 receptions for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games in 2017. He had 77 receptions for 946 yards and one touchdown in 18 games with the Riders in 2019.

Roosevelt was Saskatchewan’s Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and named a West Division All-Star in 2017.

