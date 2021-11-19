Matchups Set: 108th Grey Cup Playoffs ready for kickoff

TORONTO — The road to the Grey Cup has been paved and the 2021 Canadian Football League (CFL) post-season is set to begin.
The Eastern Semi-Final will feature the Montreal Alouettes visiting Tim Hortons Field to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host the Western Semi-Final and welcome the Calgary Stampeders to Mosaic Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET.
» Eastern Semi-Final: Montreal at Hamilton
» Western Semi-Final: Calgary at Saskatchewan
» Eastern Final: TBD at Toronto
» Western Final: TBD at Winnipeg
The Toronto Argonauts will play host to the Eastern Final on December 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Western Final at 4 p.m. ET with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting.
All-time playoff records of the teams in the 108th Grey Cup Playoffs
- Winnipeg – 1936-2019: 64-52-2 (.551)
- Saskatchewan – 1936-2019: 43-52-2 (.454)
- Calgary – 1945-2019: 48-47-2 (.505)
- Toronto – 1907-2019: 44-37-1 (.543)
- Hamilton – 1950-2019: 44-47-1 (.484)
- Montreal – 1946-86, 1996-2019: 37-34 (.521)
EASTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT
Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Tim Hortons Field
Sunday, November 28 at 1 p.m. ET
At a glance:
- Hamilton is hosting a home playoff game for the third consecutive season.
- Hamilton owns a 29-17 (.630) home playoff record.
- Montreal is 11-24 (.314) as the road playoff team.
- The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was back in 2014 in the Eastern Final with the Tiger-Cats winning at home, 40-24.
- Hamilton and Montreal split the season series.
- Orlondo Steinauer is 1-0 as a head coach in the playoffs and Khari Jones is 0-1.
- In two games this season against Montreal, Steven Dunbar tallied nine receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown.
- Montreal’s Quan Bray recorded five catches for 112 yards and a touchdown versus Hamilton.
WESTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT
Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Mosaic Stadium
Sunday, November 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET
At a glance:
- The last time these two sides met in the Western Semi-Final was in 2007 when the Roughriders won at home, 26-24.
- Saskatchewan last hosted the Western Semi-Final in 2018 and were defeated by Winnipeg, 23-18.
- Saskatchewan is 23-18-1 (.560) as the home team in the playoffs since 1936.
- Since 1945, Calgary’s road record in the playoffs is 13-26-2 (.342).
- Calgary claimed the season series 2-1.
- Dave Dickenson is 3-1 as a head coach in the playoffs.
- Craig Dickenson is 0-1 as a head coach in the playoffs.
- In three games this year against Saskatchewan, Ka’Deem Carey had 54 touches for 333 yards, and a touchdown.
- Kyran Moore registered 20 receptions for 200 yards in the three games this season versus Calgary.