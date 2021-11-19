Matchups Set: 108th Grey Cup Playoffs ready for kickoff

TORONTO — The road to the Grey Cup has been paved and the 2021 Canadian Football League (CFL) post-season is set to begin.

The Eastern Semi-Final will feature the Montreal Alouettes visiting Tim Hortons Field to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host the Western Semi-Final and welcome the Calgary Stampeders to Mosaic Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET.

2021 PLAYOFF TICKETS

» Eastern Semi-Final: Montreal at Hamilton

» Western Semi-Final: Calgary at Saskatchewan

» Eastern Final: TBD at Toronto

» Western Final: TBD at Winnipeg

The Toronto Argonauts will play host to the Eastern Final on December 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Western Final at 4 p.m. ET with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting.

All-time playoff records of the teams in the 108th Grey Cup Playoffs

Winnipeg – 1936-2019: 64-52-2 (.551)

Saskatchewan – 1936-2019: 43-52-2 (.454)

Calgary – 1945-2019: 48-47-2 (.505)

Toronto – 1907-2019: 44-37-1 (.543)

Hamilton – 1950-2019: 44-47-1 (.484)

Montreal – 1946-86, 1996-2019: 37-34 (.521)

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT

Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Tim Hortons Field

Sunday, November 28 at 1 p.m. ET

At a glance:

Hamilton is hosting a home playoff game for the third consecutive season.

Hamilton owns a 29-17 (.630) home playoff record.

Montreal is 11-24 (.314) as the road playoff team.

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was back in 2014 in the Eastern Final with the Tiger-Cats winning at home, 40-24.

Hamilton and Montreal split the season series. Week 4: HAM 27 – MTL 10 in Montreal Week 9: MTL 23 – HAM 20 (OT) in Hamilton

Orlondo Steinauer is 1-0 as a head coach in the playoffs and Khari Jones is 0-1.

In two games this season against Montreal, Steven Dunbar tallied nine receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Montreal’s Quan Bray recorded five catches for 112 yards and a touchdown versus Hamilton.

WESTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT

Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mosaic Stadium

Sunday, November 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET

At a glance: