CFL partners with Swoop Airlines to welcome fans to GC 108

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) is partnering with Swoop to welcome fans to the 108th Grey Cup on Sunday, December 12.

As the league’s newest official partner, Swoop is adding a special flight to bring fans from across the country to Canada’s largest single-game sporting event. Those looking to get to the Grey Cup can find seats on Swoop flight WO 108 operating Friday, December 10 for only $99* including taxes and fees. The specially scheduled flight will bring fans from Abbotsford, Edmonton and Winnipeg to Hamilton to cheer on their favourite team and enjoy all that Grey Cup weekend has to offer.

“The Grey Cup is more than a game,” said Kelly Steward, Senior Leader of Marketing, Digital and Communications at Swoop. “For all those who go, it’s a spectacle and a celebration. Swoop will provide the perfect bookends to that unforgettable event by bringing CFL fans to Hamilton on the very special flight WO 108, and flying them back home in the most convenient and affordable way possible.”

Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer of the CFL, sees the partnership as another exciting opportunity to bring the Grey Cup fan experience to new soaring heights.

“Our fans are at the core of all we do at the CFL. Year-after-year, seeing the colours of every team at the Grey Cup and during Grey Cup Week, and meeting fans from every corner of the country, reminds us why this league is so special. Our partnership with Swoop will allow more fans to join us in Hamilton as we create another year of Grey Cup memories together.”

In addition to a host of onsite engagement activities at the CFL’s iconic championship, Swoop is presenting fans with the unique opportunity to begin planning their next vacation through the Choose your Off-Season Getawaycontest.

“Whether it’s to another beautiful part of Canada, our destinations across the United States, Mexico or the Caribbean, or even a future Grey Cup, we want to know where you’d like to go. And Swoop and the CFL will make your next trip a reality” added Steward.

Full details surrounding the Choose your Off-Season Getaway contest can be found at www.CFL.ca/flyswoopcontest. Tickets for the 108th Grey Cup on Sunday, December 12, featuring Arkells in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton are available at ticketmaster.ca/greycup.

*Book by November 24, 2021 for travel on flight WO 108 from Abbotsford, Edmonton or Winnipeg to Hamilton on December 10, 2021. Full details can be found at FlySwoop.com/grey-cup-108