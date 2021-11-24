2021 CFL Division All-Stars unveiled

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced the 2021 East and West Division All-Stars. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers lead all teams with 15 All-Star selections, while the Hamilton Tiger-Cats top the East Division with ten. A total of 14 National players were selected.

Calgary punter Cody Grace of Perth, Western Australia has become the first global player to be selected as a CFL All-Star.

RELATED

» Matchups Set: 108th Grey Cup playoffs ready for kickoff

» CFL announces 2021 team award winners

» Road to the Grey Cup: News and notes

The East Division All-Stars were selected by the voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) from the East Division markets and the National Chapter, as well as the East Division head coaches.

The West Division All-Stars were selected by the voting members of the FRC from the West Division markets and the National Chapter, as well as the West Division head coaches.

The 2021 CFL All-Stars will be announced in late December.

2021 EAST AND WEST DIVISION ALL-STARS