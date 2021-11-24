Follow CFL

CFL Awards November 24, 2021

2021 CFL Division All-Stars unveiled

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced the 2021 East and West Division All-Stars. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers lead all teams with 15 All-Star selections, while the Hamilton Tiger-Cats top the East Division with ten. A total of 14 National players were selected.

Calgary punter Cody Grace of Perth, Western Australia has become the first global player to be selected as a CFL All-Star.

The East Division All-Stars were selected by the voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) from the East Division markets and the National Chapter, as well as the East Division head coaches.

The West Division All-Stars were selected by the voting members of the FRC from the West Division markets and the National Chapter, as well as the West Division head coaches.

The 2021 CFL All-Stars will be announced in late December.

2021 EAST AND WEST DIVISION ALL-STARS

East Division West Division
Pos Offence Offence
QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson (TOR) Zach Collaros (WPG)
RB William Stanback (MTL) Ka’Deem Carey (CGY)
REC Eugene Lewis (MTL) Kenny Lawler (WPG)
REC Jake Wieneke (MTL) Lucky Whitehead (BC)
REC Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (TOR)* Bryan Burnham (BC)
REC Tim White (HAM) Kamar Jorden (CGY)
REC Jaelon Acklin (HAM) Nic Demski (WPG)*
CEN Peter Nicastro (TOR)* Sean McEwen (CGY)*
G Brandon Revenberg (HAM)* Drew Desjarlais (WPG)*
G Kristian Matte (MTL)* Patrick Neufeld (WPG)*
OT Landon Rice (MTL)* Stanley Bryant (WPG)
OT Chris Van Zeyl (HAM)* Jermarcus Hardrick (WPG)
Defence Defence
DE Ja’Gared Davis (HAM) Jackson Jeffcoat (WPG)
DE David Ménard (MTL)* Willie Jefferson (WPG)
DT Dylan Wynn (HAM) Micah Johnson (SSK)
DT Shawn Oakman (TOR) Mike Rose (CGY)
LB Simoni Lawrence (HAM) Adam Bighill (WPG)
LB Avery Williams (OTT) Darnell Sankey (CGY)
CLB Chris Edwards (TOR) Alden Darby (WPG)
CB Jumal Rolle (HAM) DeAundre Alford (WPG)
CB Monshadrick Hunter (MTL) Nick Marshall (SSK)
HB Cariel Brooks (HAM) T.J. Lee (BC)
HB Shaquille Richardson (TOR) Deatrick Nichols (WPG)
S Tunde Adeleke (HAM)* Brandon Alexander (WPG)
Special Teams Special Teams
K Boris Bede (TOR) Rene Paredes (CGY)*
P Richie Leone (OTT) Cody Grace (CGY)^
ST DeVonte Dedmon (OTT) Mike Miller (WPG)*

 

