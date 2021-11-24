Ticats activate Bralon Addision from 6-game injured list

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have activated receiver Bralon Addison from the six-game injured list, the team announced on Wednesday.

With his activation, the 28-year-old is now eligible to practice with the team.

The five-foot-nine, 197-pound receiver has played in just three games this season due to injuries, hauling in 18 catches for 231 yards.

In two seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2018-19), Addison registered 103 receptions for 1,349 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 20 games. The native of Missouri City, Texas also added 36 carries for 218 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Ticats are busy preparing for the Eastern Semi-Final on Sunday against the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field.