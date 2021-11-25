Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

REDBLACKS extend trio of defensive players

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS extended a trio of defensive players for the 2022 season, with linebackers Dwayne Norman and Shaheed Salmon along with defensive back Ranthony Texada.

Norman, 26 joined the REDBLACKS for his fourth CFL season after spending three with the Calgary Stampeders. In a career-high nine games this season, the Jacksonville, Fla. native recorded three special teams tackles, and three defensive tackles along with his first career sack and forced fumble.

RELATED
» REDBLACKS extend trio of Canadians
» Ottawa extends Sherrod Baltimore and Brandin Dandridge
» Road to the Grey Cup: News and notes

In his sophomore season with Ottawa, the 26 year-old Salmon suited up for 12 games. Hailing from Tampa, Fla. he tallied 12 tackles on special teams, as well as a forced fumble and four tackles on defence.

Texada’s first CFL season saw him appear in three games for the REDBLACKS. The 26 year-old Smyrna, GA., product recorded a total of 11 tackles, including a career-high of six against the Montreal Alouettes on November 19.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!