REDBLACKS extend trio of defensive players

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS extended a trio of defensive players for the 2022 season, with linebackers Dwayne Norman and Shaheed Salmon along with defensive back Ranthony Texada.

Norman, 26 joined the REDBLACKS for his fourth CFL season after spending three with the Calgary Stampeders. In a career-high nine games this season, the Jacksonville, Fla. native recorded three special teams tackles, and three defensive tackles along with his first career sack and forced fumble.

In his sophomore season with Ottawa, the 26 year-old Salmon suited up for 12 games. Hailing from Tampa, Fla. he tallied 12 tackles on special teams, as well as a forced fumble and four tackles on defence.

Texada’s first CFL season saw him appear in three games for the REDBLACKS. The 26 year-old Smyrna, GA., product recorded a total of 11 tackles, including a career-high of six against the Montreal Alouettes on November 19.