Telus and the CFL: Teammates in building a stronger Canada

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and TELUS have formed a new national partnership to deepen their shared commitment to support at-risk youth and Canadian communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

Throughout the 2021 season, TELUS partnered with CFL teams in B.C., Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Hamilton, and Montreal to promote local Canadian charities in their home markets with causes ranging from encouraging youth to engage in more active lifestyles, to the fight to end bullying.

“Leadership, teamwork and community involvement are at the core of the CFL,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer of the CFL. “Our partnership with TELUS is empowering Canadians to find these values within themselves, while exploring and supporting the causes they’re most passionate about. Ultimately, we’re building a stronger Canada together.”

This postseason, TELUS will further that commitment to Canadian communities by donating $1,000 to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation for every field goal kicked by the home team. This includes the CFL’s championship game on Sunday, December 12 in Hamilton, and in the Grey Cup Social End Zone with the TELUS Kick for Good game, a digital field goal experience allowing fans to participate in giving.

“At TELUS, we believe that businesses have a responsibility to contribute to the local health and wellbeing of our communities and are thrilled to work more closely with the CFL to help make the future friendly for all Canadians,” said Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation and Communications Officer, TELUS. “In support of the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, we’re providing grants to national and grassroots charities, investing in programs that are providing immediate support to help youth thrive. Now, when your local team scores, so do local youth – a truly winning combination.”

“The real winners for us will be the grassroots charities and organizations that are coming into the spotlight,” said Mazereeuw. “TELUS’ dedication to raising awareness and opening avenues of opportunities for Canadian youth is inspiring and we would like nothing more than to grow the impact we’ve created in our local markets to reach even more Canadians at the national level.”

A limited number of tickets to the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, featuring Arkells in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, are still available at ticketmaster.ca/greycup.