News November 26, 2021

Where To Watch: CFL Division Semi-Finals tune-in details

TORONTO — The 108th Grey Cup Playoffs are set to kick off on November 28 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-Final at Tim Hortons Field at 1 p.m. ET. The Western Semi-Final at 4:30 p.m. ET will see the Calgary Stampeders take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium.

There are several ways for fans across the globe to take in the opening weekend of Grey Cup Playoffs. Fans can tune in on TSN and RDS in Canada, ESPN2/ESPNEWS in the United States, and BT Sport ESPN in the United Kingdom (UK). For countries not mentioned above, the CFL will once again be providing international live streaming.

TUNE-IN DETAILS

Country/Region Broadcast provider
Canada TSN, RDS
United States ESPN2, ESPNEWS
United Kingdom BT Sport ESPN
Ireland BT Sport ESPN
Additional International Coverage CFL International Streaming

All Playoff games will be available in almost every country via online stream for $5.99 per game. Additional information is available here. Pricing details for CFL International Streaming:

  • $5.99 USD: Single playoff game (excluding the 108thGrey Cup)
  • $7.99 USD: 108thGrey Cup

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL

Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Tim Hortons Field
Sunday, November 28 at 1 p.m. ET – Buy tickets
Pre-game coverage begins at noon ET

 
Canadian television TSN1, TSN4
RDS
International television ESPN2
BT Sport ESPN
Streaming TSN and TSN Direct Subscribers: TSN.ca and the TSN app
RDS and RDS Direct Subscribers: RDS.ca and the RDS app
ESPN App
BT Sport App
CFL International streaming
Radio Ticats Audio Network/AM 900 CHML
TSN Radio 690 Montreal
98,5 FM
Canada Talks (SiriusXM 167)
Influence Franco (SiriusXM 174)
Coverage

·    Head to Head: Who has the edge in the Eastern Semi-Final?

·    The Waggle: Previewing the Eastern Semi-Final

·    RedTag.ca Aerial Report: Eastern Semi-Final

·    10 players to watch in the division semi-finals

·    O’Leary: 5 semi-final storylines to follow

WESTERN SEMI-FINAL

Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Mosaic Stadium
Sunday, November 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET – Buy tickets
Pre-game coverage begins after the Eastern Semi-Final game

 
Canadian television TSN1, TSN3, TSN4
RDS
International television ESPNEWS
BT Sport ESPN
Streaming TSN and TSN Direct Subscribers: TSN.ca and the TSN app
RDS and RDS Direct Subscribers: RDS.ca and the RDS app
ESPN App
BT Sport App
CFL International streaming
Radio Newstalk 770 CHQR
CKRM 620
Canada Talks (SiriusXM 167)
Coverage

·    Nye: Key matchups in the Western Semi-Final

·    Head to head: Who has the edge in the Western Semi-Final?

·    The Waggle: Previewing the Western Semi-Final

·    RedTag.ca Aerial Report: Western Semi-Final

·    10 players to watch in the division Semi-Finals

·    O’Leary: 5 Semi-final storylines to follow

 

