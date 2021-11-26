Where To Watch: CFL Division Semi-Finals tune-in details

TORONTO — The 108th Grey Cup Playoffs are set to kick off on November 28 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-Final at Tim Hortons Field at 1 p.m. ET. The Western Semi-Final at 4:30 p.m. ET will see the Calgary Stampeders take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium.
There are several ways for fans across the globe to take in the opening weekend of Grey Cup Playoffs. Fans can tune in on TSN and RDS in Canada, ESPN2/ESPNEWS in the United States, and BT Sport ESPN in the United Kingdom (UK). For countries not mentioned above, the CFL will once again be providing international live streaming.
TUNE-IN DETAILS
|Country/Region
|Broadcast provider
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|United States
|ESPN2, ESPNEWS
|United Kingdom
|BT Sport ESPN
|Ireland
|BT Sport ESPN
|Additional International Coverage
|CFL International Streaming
All Playoff games will be available in almost every country via online stream for $5.99 per game. Additional information is available here. Pricing details for CFL International Streaming:
- $5.99 USD: Single playoff game (excluding the 108thGrey Cup)
- $7.99 USD: 108thGrey Cup
EASTERN SEMI-FINAL
Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Tim Hortons Field
Sunday, November 28 at 1 p.m. ET – Buy tickets
Pre-game coverage begins at noon ET
WESTERN SEMI-FINAL
Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Mosaic Stadium
Sunday, November 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET – Buy tickets
Pre-game coverage begins after the Eastern Semi-Final game