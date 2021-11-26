Where To Watch: CFL Division Semi-Finals tune-in details

TORONTO — The 108th Grey Cup Playoffs are set to kick off on November 28 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-Final at Tim Hortons Field at 1 p.m. ET. The Western Semi-Final at 4:30 p.m. ET will see the Calgary Stampeders take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium.

There are several ways for fans across the globe to take in the opening weekend of Grey Cup Playoffs. Fans can tune in on TSN and RDS in Canada, ESPN2/ESPNEWS in the United States, and BT Sport ESPN in the United Kingdom (UK). For countries not mentioned above, the CFL will once again be providing international live streaming.

TUNE-IN DETAILS

Country/Region Broadcast provider Canada TSN, RDS United States ESPN2, ESPNEWS United Kingdom BT Sport ESPN Ireland BT Sport ESPN Additional International Coverage CFL International Streaming

All Playoff games will be available in almost every country via online stream for $5.99 per game. Additional information is available here. Pricing details for CFL International Streaming:

$5.99 USD: Single playoff game (excluding the 108 th Grey Cup)

Grey Cup) $7.99 USD: 108thGrey Cup

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL

Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Tim Hortons Field

Sunday, November 28 at 1 p.m. ET – Buy tickets

Pre-game coverage begins at noon ET

WESTERN SEMI-FINAL

Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mosaic Stadium

Sunday, November 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET – Buy tickets

Pre-game coverage begins after the Eastern Semi-Final game