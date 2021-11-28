Matchups Set: Division Final clashes ready for kickoff

TORONTO — Following the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ 23-12 victory over the Montreal Alouettes and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 33-30 overtime win against the Calgary Stampeders, the 108th Grey Cup Division Finals have been set.
Hamilton will now travel to BMO Field to take on the Argonauts on Sunday, December 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET, before the Roughriders face the Blue Bombers at IG Field in a 4 p.m. ET tilt. To the winners: Divisional crowns and a date in Hamilton.
All-time playoff records of the teams remaining in the 108th Grey Cup Playoffs:
- Toronto – 1907-2019: 44-37-1 (.543)
- Hamilton – 1950-2021: 45-47-1 (.489)
- Winnipeg – 1936-2019: 64-52-2 (.551)
- Saskatchewan – 1936-2021: 44-52-2 (.459)
The 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, featuring Arkells in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played on Sunday, December 12 at 6 p.m. ET, and will air live on TSN and RDS – Canada's home of the CFL.
The 2021 edition of Grey Cup Week will feature a number of free fan events, including the CFL Awards, the Grey Cup Arrival delivered by Canada Drives and the Commissioner's Fan State of the League address, as well as, fan favourite celebrations, such as the Spirit of Edmonton events, the CFL Alumni Association Legends Luncheon, and much more.
EASTERN FINAL SPOTLIGHT
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts
BMO Field
Sunday, December 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET
At a glance:
- Toronto has not hosted the Eastern Final since 2017 when they went on to win the Grey Cup
- The last time Hamilton and Toronto met in the Eastern Final was in 2013 when the Tiger-Cats visited their provincial rivals and won 36-24.
- Hamilton and Toronto have met in the Eastern Final on eight occasions with each claiming four victories.
- The Argonauts own a 31-15-1 (.670) home record in the playoffs.
- Home teams in the Eastern Final are 33-13 (.717) since 1973.
- The Tiger-Cats will be appearing in the Eastern Final for the sixth time in eight seasons.
- Hamilton has a 15-31-1 (.337) road record in the playoffs.
- Toronto claimed the season series 3-1:
- Week 5: HAM 32 – TOR 19 in the Labour Day Classic
- Week 6: TOR 17 – HAM 16 in Toronto
- Week 10: TOR 24 – HAM 23 in Hamilton
- Week 15: TOR 31 – HAM 12 in Toronto
- Ryan Dinwiddie will be making his postseason head coaching debut.
- Orlondo Steinauer won his first two playoff games: in 2019 against Edmonton and in 2021 against Montreal
- This will be McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s first playoff start. He is 2-3 as a starter against Hamilton.
- Hamilton’s Jeremiah Masoli will be making his sixth career start in the playoffs and has a 3-2 record. Masoli has a record of 6-3 versus the Argonauts in his career.
- In four games this season against Hamilton, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. recorded 23 receptions for 283 yards and two touchdowns. On defence, Shawn Oakman had four sacks.
- Hamilton’s Tim White notched 318 receiving yards on 16 catches (19.9 yards per catch) and a touchdown against Toronto this season. Defensively, Simoni Lawrence accumulated 21 tackles, a sack and a pick-six.
WESTERN FINAL SPOTLIGHT
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
IG Field
Sunday, December 5 at 4 p.m. ET
At a glance:
- Winnipeg has not hosted a Division Final since 2011 as a member of the East. The team last hosted the Western Final in 1972.
- This game will be a rematch of the 2019 Western Final when Winnipeg earned a 20-13 road victory.
- Winnipeg is 40-19-2 (.672) at home in the playoffs.
- Home teams in the Western Final are 27-20 (.575) since 1973.
- Saskatchewan owns a 20-34-1 (.373) road record in the playoffs.
- Winnipeg swept the season series 2-0.
- Week 5: WPG 23 – SSK 8 in the Labour Day Classic
- Week 6: WPG 33 – SSK 9 in the Banjo Bowl
- The Roughriders and the Blue Bombers have met in the Western Final four times: 2019, 1972, 1966 and 1941. In 15 total playoff matchups, Winnipeg has won eight.
- This will be Craig Dickenson’s third playoff game as a head coach (1-1); Mike O’Shea will be helming his seventh playoff game (3-3).
- This will be Cody Fajardo’s third start in the playoffs (1-1); Zach Collaros will be starting in his fifth career playoff contest (3-1).
- As starters, Fajardo is 2-3 against Winnipeg, while Zach Collaros is 5-3 against Saskatchewan.
- William Powell rushed for 132 yards (5.2 yards per carry) in two games versus the Blue Bombers this season.
- Nic Demski recorded eight receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown against the Riders in 2021. Deatrick Nichols tallied 13 tackles, a sack and an interception.