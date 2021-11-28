Matchups Set: Division Final clashes ready for kickoff

TORONTO — Following the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ 23-12 victory over the Montreal Alouettes and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 33-30 overtime win against the Calgary Stampeders, the 108th Grey Cup Division Finals have been set.

Hamilton will now travel to BMO Field to take on the Argonauts on Sunday, December 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET, before the Roughriders face the Blue Bombers at IG Field in a 4 p.m. ET tilt. To the winners: Divisional crowns and a date in Hamilton.

All-time playoff records of the teams remaining in the 108th Grey Cup Playoffs:

Toronto – 1907-2019: 44-37-1 (.543)

Hamilton – 1950-2021: 45-47-1 (.489)

Winnipeg – 1936-2019: 64-52-2 (.551)

Saskatchewan – 1936-2021: 44-52-2 (.459)

The 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, featuring Arkells in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played on Sunday, December 12 at 6 p.m. ET, and will air live on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL. A limited number of tickets are available at ticketmaster.ca/GreyCup.

The 2021 edition of Grey Cup Week will feature a number of free fan events, including the CFL Awards, the Grey Cup Arrival delivered by Canada Drives and the Commissioner’s Fan State of the League address, as well as, fan favourite celebrations, such as the Spirit of Edmonton events, the CFL Alumni Association Legends Luncheon, and much more. Additional details and registration information can be found at greycupfestival.ca.

EASTERN FINAL SPOTLIGHT

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts

BMO Field

Sunday, December 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET

At a glance:

Toronto has not hosted the Eastern Final since 2017 when they went on to win the Grey Cup

The last time Hamilton and Toronto met in the Eastern Final was in 2013 when the Tiger-Cats visited their provincial rivals and won 36-24.

Hamilton and Toronto have met in the Eastern Final on eight occasions with each claiming four victories.

The Argonauts own a 31-15-1 (.670) home record in the playoffs.

Home teams in the Eastern Final are 33-13 (.717) since 1973.

The Tiger-Cats will be appearing in the Eastern Final for the sixth time in eight seasons.

Hamilton has a 15-31-1 (.337) road record in the playoffs.

Toronto claimed the season series 3-1: Week 5: HAM 32 – TOR 19 in the Labour Day Classic Week 6: TOR 17 – HAM 16 in Toronto Week 10: TOR 24 – HAM 23 in Hamilton Week 15: TOR 31 – HAM 12 in Toronto

Ryan Dinwiddie will be making his postseason head coaching debut.

Orlondo Steinauer won his first two playoff games: in 2019 against Edmonton and in 2021 against Montreal

This will be McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s first playoff start. He is 2-3 as a starter against Hamilton.

Hamilton’s Jeremiah Masoli will be making his sixth career start in the playoffs and has a 3-2 record. Masoli has a record of 6-3 versus the Argonauts in his career.

In four games this season against Hamilton, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. recorded 23 receptions for 283 yards and two touchdowns. On defence, Shawn Oakman had four sacks.

Hamilton’s Tim White notched 318 receiving yards on 16 catches (19.9 yards per catch) and a touchdown against Toronto this season. Defensively, Simoni Lawrence accumulated 21 tackles, a sack and a pick-six.

WESTERN FINAL SPOTLIGHT

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

IG Field

Sunday, December 5 at 4 p.m. ET

At a glance: