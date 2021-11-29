Sights, Sounds and Social | Divisional Semi-Finals

CFL.ca
Semi-Finals weekend in the CFL was a beautiful amalgamation of what makes our league shine: Cold weather, snow, late-game drama.
❄️Snow Bowl ❄️ + Overtime magic:
We were spoiled today.#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/KqFqvEGWsW
— CFL (@CFL) November 29, 2021
Hamilton vs. Montreal
We begin in Hamilton for the Eastern Semi-Final between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes.
In what was Southern Ontario’s first snowfall of late-2021, it was the Ticats’ defence that shined brightest!
🎶 It’s beginning to look a lot like playyyoffffsssss 🎶 pic.twitter.com/IwYrUyckJf
— x – Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) November 28, 2021
Ja’Gared Davis was a monster in this one, to the tune of two QB sacks and a forced-fumble:
Get-off + rip + TFL: Ja'Gared Davis.#GCPlayoffs | @Ticats pic.twitter.com/PsD31TC6vY
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
This 🐯 defensive line: RELENTLESS
Ja'Gared Davis is a PROBLEM.#GCPlayoffs | @Ticats pic.twitter.com/kIbInTlaRF
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
Speaking of forced fumbles…..the “scoop and scamper” from Julian Howsare was a huge momentum swing for the Ticats:
BIG MAN MOVIN'!🚂 @julianhowsare #GCPlayoffs | @Ticats pic.twitter.com/R5y9DiEGhf
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
That lead to Jeremiah Masoli tossing a dot to Brandon Banks!
Vintage stuff: @jmasoli8 ➡️ @speedybanks87 #GCPlayoffs | @Ticats pic.twitter.com/EIAv32TRBM
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
The Ticats would strike again soon-after thanks to Don Jackson:
😈 @DonnyjGLA6 😈 #GCPlayoffs | @Ticats pic.twitter.com/H33IHEhIot
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
The Alouettes would come out swinging in the second half with this Eugene Lewis TD grab!
Top notch theatre when it's thrown @GENOALLDAY7's way: 🍿#GCPlayoffs | @MTLAlouettes pic.twitter.com/SMINf0vOsy
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
Ultimately, the Ticats’ defensive front stifled Montreal’s offence, with the Tabbies moving on to the Eastern Final from BMO Field thus upcoming week!
The @Ticats get the job done at home!
Battle of the QEW for the Eastern Final at BMO Field: ⛽️⛽️⛽️#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/IQJrVsiDQn
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
Keep Your Receipts
With Patrick Levels of the Montreal Alouettes guaranteeing a victory in the Eastern Semi-Final, the Ticats had this to say on social following the win….
Don’t make promises you can’t keep 🙃 pic.twitter.com/cQS1DIuhHN
— x – Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) November 28, 2021
Saskatchewan vs. Calgary
This game: INSANITY
And Riderville was ready for the show.
HORSEPOWER.#GCPlayoffs | @calstampeders pic.twitter.com/O4xKlnhCcS
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
Bring 'Em Out
Bring 'Em Out
Bring 'Em Out
Bring 'Em Out #GCPlayoffs | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/gDGerKGI8V
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
The Calgary Stampeders would strike first with Ka’Deem Carey hitting paydirt:
That stick-to-itiveness from @Kcarey25!#GCPlayoffs | @calstampeders pic.twitter.com/nKaWL2EteT
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
Jonathan Moxey had a first half to remember with three INTs in the first 30 minutes of play!
Go off, @Money_Mox.
Already with two INTs in the first quarter! 🔥#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/99OE6IAeRY
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
*Checks record books*@Money_Mox with his THIRD INTERCEPTION, and we're only in the first half! 😲#GCPlayoffs | @calstampeders pic.twitter.com/BoUuyt87jC
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
Back to the scoring, the Green and White’s answer in the points category came off a massive punt return TD from Jamal Morrow:
TO THE CRIB! 🏠📞@OlBoyJmo was due to break off a big one! #GCPlayoffs | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/1kH5cxgYJ3
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
J-MO HOUSE CALL 🏠 #BEL13VE pic.twitter.com/xtbN1JBV6J
— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) November 28, 2021
A low scoring affair entering halftime…
Keeping an open mind in the second half…#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mDsYHclFoR
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
The second half was when things really started to get interesting!
How about an ONSIDE KICK to start the third quarter!? The Riders’ bold move paid off with A.C. Leonard recovering!
So that's how we're starting the second half!?!?!?!?@sskroughriders with the onside kick and A.C. Leonard recovers!#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Ms1Dpsq4dd
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
Which lead to a quick TD, courtesy of Kian Schaffer-Baker:
TOUCHDOWN @sskroughriders!
The rookie, @ItsKianSB!
All in less than two minutes.#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6ZR2s88HcV
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
In the fourth quarter, the Calgary Stampeders made it interesting with Ka’Deem Carey picking up his second touchdown on the night:
🐴 TOUCHDOWN 🐴
Up and over! @Kcarey25 with his second touchdown on the night!
Calgary jumps back out in front!#GCPlayoffs | @calstampeders pic.twitter.com/bxepwLw6f6
— CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021
Late in the fourth, with the Stamps up four, it was Cody Fajardo capping off a bug late-game drive for the Riders, putting the Green and White back out in front!
A sprinkle of something….
A massive nine play drive capped off by @CodyFajardo17! #GCPlayoffs | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/UMiCaSlvQE
— CFL (@CFL) November 29, 2021
With under a minute left in the fourth and Calgary down three: Rene Paredes hit the game-tying FG, and just like that we had PLAYOFF OVERTIME!
Unreal, @RParedes30.#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/GfVM7GZx6Y
— CFL (@CFL) November 29, 2021
Of course. pic.twitter.com/dAVxXcNBld
— CFL (@CFL) November 29, 2021
And cue Brett Lauther FTW:
THE DRAMA. THE FINISH. 💥@brettlauther is the OT hero in Riderville!#GCPlayoffs | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/5KRKBr24Wn
— CFL (@CFL) November 29, 2021
Absolute classic.
The @sskroughriders are off to the Western Final from Winnipeg!#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4F2EogVJ4T
— CFL (@CFL) November 29, 2021
What a weekend of football.
And of yeah—we’ve got a pair of juicy rivalry matchups for the Western and Eastern Finals:
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫: Rivalries on rivalries.#RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/F5PbDtFIaq
— CFL (@CFL) November 29, 2021
The fun continues December 5th, with tickets being punched to the 108th Grey Cup this upcoming Sunday!