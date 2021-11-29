Sights, Sounds and Social | Divisional Semi-Finals

Semi-Finals weekend in the CFL was a beautiful amalgamation of what makes our league shine: Cold weather, snow, late-game drama.

Hamilton vs. Montreal

We begin in Hamilton for the Eastern Semi-Final between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes.

In what was Southern Ontario’s first snowfall of late-2021, it was the Ticats’ defence that shined brightest!

🎶 It’s beginning to look a lot like playyyoffffsssss 🎶 pic.twitter.com/IwYrUyckJf — x – Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) November 28, 2021

Ja’Gared Davis was a monster in this one, to the tune of two QB sacks and a forced-fumble:

Speaking of forced fumbles…..the “scoop and scamper” from Julian Howsare was a huge momentum swing for the Ticats:

That lead to Jeremiah Masoli tossing a dot to Brandon Banks!

The Ticats would strike again soon-after thanks to Don Jackson:

The Alouettes would come out swinging in the second half with this Eugene Lewis TD grab!

Ultimately, the Ticats’ defensive front stifled Montreal’s offence, with the Tabbies moving on to the Eastern Final from BMO Field thus upcoming week!

The @Ticats get the job done at home! Battle of the QEW for the Eastern Final at BMO Field: ⛽️⛽️⛽️#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/IQJrVsiDQn — CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021

Keep Your Receipts

With Patrick Levels of the Montreal Alouettes guaranteeing a victory in the Eastern Semi-Final, the Ticats had this to say on social following the win….

Don’t make promises you can’t keep 🙃 pic.twitter.com/cQS1DIuhHN — x – Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) November 28, 2021

Saskatchewan vs. Calgary

This game: INSANITY

And Riderville was ready for the show.

The Calgary Stampeders would strike first with Ka’Deem Carey hitting paydirt:

Jonathan Moxey had a first half to remember with three INTs in the first 30 minutes of play!

Back to the scoring, the Green and White’s answer in the points category came off a massive punt return TD from Jamal Morrow:

A low scoring affair entering halftime…

Keeping an open mind in the second half…#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mDsYHclFoR — CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021

The second half was when things really started to get interesting!

How about an ONSIDE KICK to start the third quarter!? The Riders’ bold move paid off with A.C. Leonard recovering!

So that's how we're starting the second half!?!?!?!?@sskroughriders with the onside kick and A.C. Leonard recovers!#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Ms1Dpsq4dd — CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021

Which lead to a quick TD, courtesy of Kian Schaffer-Baker:

In the fourth quarter, the Calgary Stampeders made it interesting with Ka’Deem Carey picking up his second touchdown on the night:

🐴 TOUCHDOWN 🐴 Up and over! @Kcarey25 with his second touchdown on the night! Calgary jumps back out in front!#GCPlayoffs | @calstampeders pic.twitter.com/bxepwLw6f6 — CFL (@CFL) November 28, 2021

Late in the fourth, with the Stamps up four, it was Cody Fajardo capping off a bug late-game drive for the Riders, putting the Green and White back out in front!

With under a minute left in the fourth and Calgary down three: Rene Paredes hit the game-tying FG, and just like that we had PLAYOFF OVERTIME!

And cue Brett Lauther FTW:

What a weekend of football.

And of yeah—we’ve got a pair of juicy rivalry matchups for the Western and Eastern Finals:

The fun continues December 5th, with tickets being punched to the 108th Grey Cup this upcoming Sunday!